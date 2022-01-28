Report: Oklahoma QB Target Jaxson Dart Enrolls at Ole Miss

The former Trojan and Utah high school phenom will head to Oxford instead of entering a quarterback battle with Dillon Gabriel at OU.

Spencer Rattler is gone. Caleb Williams seems to be on his way out.

And now, Dillon Gabriel appears to be the guy in 2022.

Jaxson Dart, a true freshman backup at USC last season with impeccable recruiting credentials who OU targeted in the transfer portal, reportedly will enroll at Ole Miss.

Dart backed up Kedon Slovis last season, but Slovis transferred to Pittsburgh after Lincoln Riley arrived from Oklahoma.

Dart played in six games as a Trojan true freshman and posted impressive numbers: 117-of-189 (61.9 percent) for 1,353 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jaxson Dart Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Among his individual performances, Dart went 30-of-46 for 391 yards with four TDs and two INTs against Washington State, 12-of-18 for 109 yards with two TDs and no INTs against Arizona State, 27-of-47 for 325 yards with one TD and two INTs against UCLA, 23-of-35 for 248 yards with one TD and no INTs against BYU and 17-of-26 for 191 yards with one TD and no INTs against Cal.

Before he got to USC, Dart was one of the top quarterback recruits in the country, a 4-star prospect by both Rivals and 247 Sports and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Utah. Rivals ranked him the No. 5 QB prospect in the nation, while 247 ranked him No. 10

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Dart was a four-year starter at Corner Canyon High School in Kaysville, UT. He was the 2020 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, MaxPreps National Player of the year, Sports Illustrated All-American first-team, and was named PrepStar Dream Team QB.

Jaxson Dart John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

As a senior, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes (240-of-345) for a nation-leading 4,691 yards and a state record 67 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,195 yards and scored 12 touchdowns for undefeated state champion Corner Canyon.

As a junior, Dart completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,440 yards with 22 TDs and 8 INTs.

In his four high school seasons, Dart passed for 10,688 yards and 117 touchdowns.

OU had Dart and former USC tight end Michael Trigg in for an official visit, but Dart appears to have opted to head to Mississippi after visiting Ole Miss and BYU.

The Sooners also had Florida State transfer QB Chubba Purdy in for a visit, but Purdy announced he would be transferring to Nebraska.

The Oklahoma quarterback room might be thin in 2022, but Lebby wasted no time replenishing the talent in the room.

Gabriel is likely to be backed up by true freshman quarterback Nick Evers unless the Sooners add another body through the portal, but Lebby has already won the commitment of 2023 signal caller Jackson Arnold.

Oklahoma wasted little time shoring up the mess left in the quarterback room by Riley.