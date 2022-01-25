Oklahoma Freshmen: Getting a Jump on College Football — QB Nick Evers

There may or may not be an urgency for Evers to play in 2022, but he has the maturity and physical talent to be ready whenever he's called.

Nick Evers OU Athletics

Editor’s Note: Oklahoma welcomes 17 freshmen (so far) in the 2022 recruiting class. This is Part 3 of a 10-part series introducing Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2022 recruiting class.



QB Nick Evers

6-3, 188

Flower Mound, TX

247 Sports: 4-star, No. 165 overall, No. 10 QB

Rivals: 4-star, No. 239 overall, No. 4 dual-threat QB

Background: With Spencer Rattler (2019) and Caleb Williams (2021) in tow, Lincoln Riley never gave much thought to recruiting a quarterback in the 2022 class. Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby changed that thinking immediately when they went after the DFW product. Lebby recruited Evers at Ole Miss before Evers committed to Florida, but when the Gators fired Dan Mullen, Evers was back on the market — and may be the perfect quarterback for Venables’ first class.

2022 Projection: Williams still hasn’t officially declared his transfer destination (or even if he’s actually leaving, through it certainly appears that way), and it’s still not clear what USC transfer Jaxson Dart will do. UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel is already in Norman via the portal and is working out with the team. Backups Ralph Rucker and Micah Bowens are currently scheduled to come back in 2022, but there's plenty of time for the depth chart to shake out. Evers has said he wouldn’t mind redshirting as a true freshman since that’ll give him a chance to learn and grow at a manageable pace. Evers has the makeup and the talent to quarterback Oklahoma. He’ll likely have to wait his turn, but he’s mature enough and skilled enough to climb into the backup role in 2022.

