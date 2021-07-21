Report: Oklahoma, Texas Potentially Headed to the SEC

The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that the Sooners and Longhorns have reached out to the SEC and a possible announcement could be forthcoming.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby wrapped up his press conference last week at Big 12 Media Days by thanking the assemblage for not asking him about the ever-present topic of Big 12 expansion.

Maybe now we know why.

Citing unnamed sources, the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday that Oklahoma and Texas “have both reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining” the SEC.

That’s according to “a high-ranking college official with knowledges of the situation.”

Brent Zwerneman, The Chronicle’s Texas A&M beat writer, reported that “an announcement could come within a couple off weeks” regarding the addition of OU and Texas to the 14-member SEC.

It was nine years ago this month that Texas A&M left the Big 12 with Missouri for membership with the SEC, one year after Colorado left for the Pac-12 and Nebraska left for the Big Ten.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about this report and he gave an ominous response that didn't offer much clarity — but didn't exactly shut down this report either.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork made his opinion clear on the potential addition of the Sooners and Longhorns to the SEC, stating he is against it due to wanting to be the only Texas-based team in the league.

This story will be updated.