Reports: Trejan Bridges cleared to play in Big 12 Championship Game

ARLINGTON, TX — According to multiple reports, Oklahoma wide receiver Trejan Bridges will be available to play in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game against Iowa State.

Bridges has been serving an NCAA suspension after failing a drug test before last year’s Peach Bowl loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff. Bridges last game was the Sooners’ win over Baylor in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game.

Trejan Bridges Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

He has remained a part of the team and has been practicing and participating on the scout team, but hasn’t been allowed to suit up for games.

It’s unclear what kind of impact Bridges would have on the OU offense. He has been listed all season as a member of the Sooners’ offensive two-deep.

As a true freshman last season, Bridges — one of three 5-star receivers in the 2019 freshman class, along with Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease — caught seven passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. He also dabbled on defense, contributing eight total tackles.

Bridges has been vocal on social media about his frustration.

Defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson also were suspended ahead of last year’s bowl game, but their suspension lasted only the prescribed six games. Bridges’ has been 10 games — and more than 12 months.

