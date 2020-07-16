SI All-American Names Caleb Williams No. 1 Overall Prospect

Oklahoma got a good one in Caleb Williams.

The best, in fact.

When the 5-star quarterback committed to OU on July 4, it meant the Sooners would land the nation’s No. 1 overall high school football prospect in the 2021 class, according to SI All-American.

“I’m not big into rankings but I’ve always (felt) as if I was No. 1 in my heart,” Williams told SI All-American’s John Garcia. “I don't really say it, I don’t really speak about football in those ways but I always feel that I’m No. 1 because of how hard I’ve worked in the past and how hard I’m working now in the present.

“It feels really good that people are noticing. I’m grateful and thankful to be No. 1.”

Williams won the Elite 11 Finals MVP, then committed to OU three days later.

Garcia asked former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora Jr. what makes Williams unique.

“He can put his body in kind of unique positions and still throw with accuracy, much like a guy named Patrick Mahomes,” Mora said. “It’s really impressive.”

The 6-2, 210-pound prospect from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., is the third-highest rated Sooner recruit ever in the rankings era, behind Adrian Peterson and Rhett Bomar. He said this week that he’s strongly considering enrolling early at OU next year, and intends to be the catalyst for additional recruits to pledge to the Sooners.

On Friday, SI All-American will unveil the first (quarterbacks) of its positional top 10 lists that will roll out over the summer. SI will announce its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October and 99 finalists in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

