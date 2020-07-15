Oklahoma commit Caleb Williams is one of the headliners among candidates for the 2020 SI All-American Team, announced this fall.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Williams, a rising senior at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., is widely regarded as the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback.

Williams committed to the Sooners on July 4 during a webcast in his hometown. Williams has an electric arm and a tight, compact release with above average accuracy. He also runs a 4.6 40 and is a constant threat to either elude pressure or break a long run.

Williams is the crown jewel of an OU recruiting class that started slow but now has gained respectability with 11 verbal commits so far.

Looking ahead, a difference-making defensive tackle tops Oklahoma’s wish list. Louisiana product Maason Smith looks like an LSU lean, but Alex Grinch and Calvin Thibodeaux won’t back down. Also up there for the Sooner defensive coaches are defensive ends Kelvin Gilliam and Jeremiah Williams. But Lincoln Riley will never turn away elite offensive talent, and offensive lineman Bryce Foster, running back Camar Wheaton and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka remain top priorities.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best — they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Oklahoma verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

Offense

WR Cody Jackson/6-1, 175/Richmond, TX

OT Cullen Montgomery/6-5, 270/Houston, TX

QB Caleb Williams/6-2, 210/Washington, DC

WR Mario Williams/5-10, 165/Plant City, FL

Defense

CB Latrell McCutchin/6-1, 175/Austin, TX

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge/6-7, 240/Portland, OR

LB Clayton Smith/6-4, 220/Texarkana, TX

LB Danny Stutsman/6-3, 205/Winter Garden, FL

(other OU verbal commits)

DT Isaiah Coe/6-3, 310/Iowa Wesleyan JC

DE Ethan Downs/6-4, 235/Weatherford, OK



S Jordan Mukes/6-4, 192/Choctaw, OK

TOP 2021 TARGETS

Offense

RB Donovan Edwards/5-11, 190/West Bloomfield, Mich.

RB Camar Wheaton/5-11, 190/Garland, Texas

RB LJ Johnson/5-10, 204/Cypress, Texas

WR Emeka Egbuka/6-1, 190/Steilacoom, Wash.

WR Destyn Pazon/6-0, 200/New Orleans, La.

WR Jalil Farooq/6-1, 200/Upper Marlboro, Md.

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr./6-1, 185/Alexandria, Va.

WR Tommi Hill/6-1, 185/Orlando, Fla.

TE Devon Martin/6-5, 240/Mesquite, Texas

OT Amarius Mims/6-7, 315/Cochran, Ga.

OT Tristan Leigh/6-5, 270/Fairfax, Va.

OT Savion Byrd/6-5, 265/Duncanville, Texas

OG Rocco Spindler/6-5, 315/Clarkston, Mich.

OG Bryce Foster/6-5, 315/Katy, Texas

OG Jager Burton/6-4, 271/Lexington, Ky.

OG Josh Simmons/6-6, 280/La Mesa, Calif.

Defense

DE Monkell Goodwine/6-4, 260/Fort Washington, Md.

DE Jeremiah Williams/6-3, 224/Birmingham, Ala.

DE Kelvin Gilliam/6-3, 250/Highland Springs, Va.

DE Khristian Zachary/6-3, 245/Carrollton, Ga.

DE Marcus Burris/6-4, 262/Texarkana, Texas

DE Shemar Turner/6-4, 260/DeSoto, Texas

DE Tobechi Okoli/6-5, 250/Kansas City, Mo.

DE Byron Turner/6-3, 237/New Orleans

DT Maason Smith/6-5, 316/Houma, La.

DT Damon Payne/6-3, 297/Belleville, Mich.

LB Smael Mondon/6-3, 220/Dallas, Ga.

LB Logan Fano/6-4, 230/Provo, Utah

LB Terrence Cooks/6-2, 210/Pearland, Texas

LB Kendrick Blackshire/6-2, 245/Duncanville, Texas

CB Damond Harmon/6-1, 178/Highland Springs, Va.

S Donovan McMillon/6-2, 193/Canonsburg, Pa.

S Andrew Mukuba/6-0, 185/Austin, Texas

ATH Prophet Brown/5-11, 180/Elk Grove, Calif.

ATH Chase Smith/6-3, 190/Palm Bay, Fla.