FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

SI names Mario Williams 2nd team All-American

OU signee named to elite high school All-American list
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma signee Mario Williams was named second-team All-American on Tuesday by Sports Illustrated’s SI All-American.

NSD card-MWilliams

Williams is a member of the SI99 and is the publication’s No. 1 high school slot receiver in the country.

As a senior, Williams caught 40 passes for 743 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games during the 2020 season for Plant City, High School in Tampa.

He’s one of four wide receivers signed by the Sooners during last week’s early signing period, joining Jalil Farooq, Billy Bowman and Cody Jackson.

WILLIAMS’ OU PAGE

In his career at Plant City, Williams caught 160 passes for 3,191 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also scored on a 41-yard interception return and averaged 47 yards on kickoff returns.

During his sophomore season, Williams set career-highs with 51 catches for 950 yards and 14 touchdowns.

SI ALL-AMERICAN 2nd TEAM OFFENSE

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Mario Williams
Football

SI names Mario Williams 2nd team All-American

Liz Parke - OU CB Tre Brown LP1D6846
Football

Lincoln Riley on Tre Brown: 'Next man up'

Hurts-Murray
Football

Sooners in the NFL, Week 16

Caleb Williams THUMB
Football

Caleb Williams is signed, but he's not done recruiting

Tre Brown, Jon-Michael Terry and Reggie Grimes
Football

Tre Brown opts out of Cotton Bowl

Bedlam - Bonitto
Football

Nik Bonitto earns All-America honors

TJ Pledger - TX - flex
Football

Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger announces plans to transfer

Gerald McCoy - Oklahoma
Football

Florida coach Dan Mullen was a key figure in Gators' national title win over Oklahoma

Ty Russell - OU Athletics - David_Ugwoegbu_Oklahoma_IowaState_121920_1
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 38