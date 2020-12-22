SI names Mario Williams 2nd team All-American

Oklahoma signee Mario Williams was named second-team All-American on Tuesday by Sports Illustrated’s SI All-American.

Williams is a member of the SI99 and is the publication’s No. 1 high school slot receiver in the country.

As a senior, Williams caught 40 passes for 743 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games during the 2020 season for Plant City, High School in Tampa.

He’s one of four wide receivers signed by the Sooners during last week’s early signing period, joining Jalil Farooq, Billy Bowman and Cody Jackson.

In his career at Plant City, Williams caught 160 passes for 3,191 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also scored on a 41-yard interception return and averaged 47 yards on kickoff returns.

During his sophomore season, Williams set career-highs with 51 catches for 950 yards and 14 touchdowns.

