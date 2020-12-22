2020 SI All-American Second Team Offense

Following an unprecedented 2020 high school football season, in which 17 states have yet to kick off, prep stars shined from coast to coast despite condensed schedules, delays, and cancellations.

A select few did enough this fall to be considered for the SI All-American second team.

25 seniors, 13 on offense and 12 on defense, have best exemplified athletic excellence in high school and are equipped with the potential to perform similarly at the collegiate level. There is an added emphasis on senior season performance and progression compared to years past.

The SI All-American roster will be comprised of head-turning talents across every position on the field. All 13 of the offensive selections are currently committed and/or signed to FBS programs, including five pledged to College Football Playoff participants.

[First Team Offense | Defense]

Quarterback

Ty Thompson - Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite

The Oregon signee at the game's most important position put up nearly 4,000 yards of offense and 42 touchdowns in just nine games in 2020, with a state championship crown to top it all off. Thompson completed better than 20 passes per game and turned the ball over just half as much as he did as a junior to lock in his best string of games as a prep star. The state title win proved clutch, too, as he delivered with the game on the line.

Running Back

Armoni Goodwin - Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussvillle

The LSU signee is Hewitt-Trussville's all-time leading rusher and one of the rare SEC prospects who did major varsity damage in the highest classification in Alabama, 7A. As a senior Goodwin registered 1,424 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 152 carries, averaging better than 9 yards per carry. He went over 100 yards in seven of HT's 11 games.

Amari Daniels - Miami (Fla.) Central

The Texas A & M signee lived up to the hype of entering high school with big expectations and delivered most as a senior, capping the career with a state championship victory. Daniels led the Rockets to the crown with 900 yards in the condensed schedule, including 172 and two touchdowns in the title game.

Wide Receiver

Mario Williams - Plant City (Fla.)

The top slot receiver in the SI99, Williams looked the part once again in 2020. Even while being double and triple-teamed, he amassed consistent production. The Oklahoma signee logged 743 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020.

Dacari Collins - Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake

The Clemson signee saved his best ball for 2020, averaging 17 yards per catch despite a big 6-foot-4 frame. Collins finished the campaign with 868 yards and eight touchdowns after entering the season with 12 receiving scores in his career.

James BlackStrain - Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy

Few wideouts in the Sunshine State have been as productive as the Georgia Tech signee over the last two seasons. BlackStrain rounded out 2020 with 1,015 yards and nine touchdowns in just nine games. He also had an interception and broke up five passes as a defensive back.

Tight End

Jake Briningstool - Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

The Clemson signee had a strong junior season but hit another level in 2020 in averaging nearly 20 yards per catch and collecting 12 touchdowns along the way. Briningstool averaged a score per game this fall while amassing 774 yards receiving.

Offensive Line

Blake Fisher - Avon (Ind.)

At 6-foot-6, 340-plus, the Notre Dame signee is a problem in the phone booth but also proved his pass protection has some right tackle upside at the next level if need be. Fisher helped Avon average better than 35 points per game in 2020.

Kingsley Suamataia - Orem (Utah)

Orem went 8-2 behind the balanced protection traits of the future Oregon Duck. Suamataia and company won their last five games this fall with an offense averaging 41.2 points per game during that stretch.

James Brockermeyer - Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints' Episcopal School

The Alabama signee is among the most technical prospects at any position this cycle and proved as much in 2020. Whether working at center or guard the floor is high for the intense Brockermeyer at the next level.

Jackson Light -Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon

The top team and offense in Utah this fall was once again Corner Canyon, where Light help protect first team SI All-American QB Jaxson Dart en route through another undefeated state title run. He is the second Oregon trench signee on the second team.

Albert Reese - Clearwater (Fla.) International Academy

In his first season of prep football in the United States, Reese anchored one of the most explosive offenses in the country as CAI's left tackle. The Knights were at their best running behind the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Mississippi State signee, too.

All-Purpose

Christian Leary - Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

Lining up at quarterback, running back, receiver and return man, Leary's lower-body power and elite top speed proved a major threat on any touch. He powered Edgewater's big-play offense all the way to the state title game for the second straight season.

More from SI All-American

Top 25 Classes after the Early Signing Period

Signing Day Central: Live Blog Updates from SI All-American

Maason Smith commits to LSU

Signing Day Behind the Scenes - SI99 QB Miller Moss

2021 Dream On-Field Matchups Series Part 1 | Part 2

SI All-American Candidate Donovan Edwards Commits to Michigan

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.