Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 110

On the latest with Oklahoma football, men's and women's basketball looking for bounce backs, softball's dominant opening weekend, baseball beginning their season and Episode 2 of "The Groves Bro's."

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the latest with Sooners football, give a men's and women's basketball update, recap softball's opening weekend, preview baseball's season opening set in Arlington and dive into Episode 2 of "The Groves Bro's."  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

USATSI_17693315
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 110

1 minute ago
McKenzie Milton
Football

Former UCF QB Mckenzie Milton Dumps on Oklahoma, Nebraska and the whole 'Midwest'

19 minutes ago
Dillon Gabriel - t-shirt
Football

Athlon Ranks Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel No. 1 Among Big 12 Quarterbacks

8 hours ago
Brent Venables presser 4
Football

Brent Venables Working to Expand Oklahoma's Recruiting Footprint

8 hours ago
Adrian Ashley Peterson
Football

Report: Adrian Peterson Will Not Be Charged by LA County District Attorney

8 hours ago
OU-TX
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma-Texas Highlights

17 hours ago
Porter Moser post Texas
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame

17 hours ago
MBB - Jordan Goldwire, Texas Longhorns
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Falls to No. 20 Texas in Physical Overtime Contest

18 hours ago