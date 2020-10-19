SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 21

John. E. Hoover

Publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune debate whether Oklahoma can run the table, define which Big 12 teams will play themselves out of the title chase, assign report cards to each position so far and describe why several of those position could be in for a serious upgrade. Plus, it's actually basketball season, and we finish strong with recruiting.

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ... 

Or watch the video version on YouTube (posts Monday)

Oklahoma — Open date report cards

Oklahoma Sooners report cards

John. E. Hoover

OU locks down first volleyball win

Oklahoma Sooners win first volleyball match of the season

Kemper Ball

Lincoln Riley, Sooners active on recruiting trail after thrilling win over Texas

Oklahoma Sooners make top 3 for Denton Ryan ATH Billy Bowman and extend several more offers to elite high school football prospects

Parker Thune

David Ugwoegbu is coming on fast at middle linebacker

Oklahoma Sooners LB David Ugwoegbu has promising future in the middle

John. E. Hoover

Spencer Rattler just beat Texas — So what? Now what?

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler now showing poise to go with his arm talent

Kemper Ball

Oklahoma fourth quarters — if it is broke, fix it

Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch say fourth-quarter problems can be corrected in practice

John. E. Hoover

Drake Stoops: 'Playing at OU just means so much to him'

Oklahoma Sooners receiver Drake Stoops, son of Bob Stoops, succeeds with his mind, heart and DNA

John. E. Hoover

Lon Kruger says eligibility still up in the air for Sooners' transfer guards

Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless both hoping to receive immediate eligibility from the NCAA and play in the 2020-21 season, but Kruger says "no update as far as a ruling"

Parker Thune

Alex Grinch says his defense has a long way to go: "Consistency continues to escape us"

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator says that after 2-2 start, "there's a lot of good, but it's not good enough" from his unit

Parker Thune

Sooners holding at No. 10 in SI All-American team recruiting rankings

OU recruiting ranks behind Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU

John. E. Hoover