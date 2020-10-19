SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 21

Publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune debate whether Oklahoma can run the table, define which Big 12 teams will play themselves out of the title chase, assign report cards to each position so far and describe why several of those position could be in for a serious upgrade. Plus, it's actually basketball season, and we finish strong with recruiting.

