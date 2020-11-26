SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 31

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss how COVID stays undefeated, and how and why OU-WVU got postponed (and hopefully not cancelled) ... Same with basketball ... CFP rankings ... Riley's first head coach? ... The SI 250 (and who could contribute right now) ... CeeDee's OTHER best catch ... and Happy Thanksgiving!

