SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 31

COVID-19 bumps the WVU game, basketball loses two, the likely first branch on Lincoln Riley's coaching tree, which SI250 Sooners can help immediately, and the magic of CeeDee
Author:
Publish date:

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss how COVID stays undefeated, and how and why OU-WVU got postponed (and hopefully not cancelled) ... Same with basketball ... CFP rankings ... Riley's first head coach? ... The SI 250 (and who could contribute right now) ... CeeDee's OTHER best catch ... and Happy Thanksgiving!

