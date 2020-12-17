FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 37

Hoover and Thune go in on National Signing Day, break down the Big 12 title game, examine Lincoln Riley's quarterback acumen and try to figure out OU hoops
Photo: Parker Thune, SI Sooners

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune offer the good (and the bad?) of OU's latest haul on National Signing Day ... break down the Big 12 Championship Game (does Riley have a Matt Campbell problem?) ... Look hard at Riley's QBs ... and discuss what's different about this OU basketball team.

