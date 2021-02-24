FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 48

Hoover and Chapman with the latest from the portal (exit), why OU lost at K-State (again), the latest on The Brawl in the Stall (lawyers), and the week in Sooners recruiting (busy)
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman talk about Wednesday's news out of the transfer portal, break down the Sooners' awful loss at Kansas State, jump in on The Brawl in the Stall, and break down all the latest recruiting commitments, offers and final lists.

To LISTEN, click PLAY in the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video on YouTube (posts Wednesday evening)

