SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 58

Hoover and Chapman pull apart Porter Moser's presser, dive into how the Sooners' newest NFL players will do, ask if OU has the pitching to win Patty a Natty and more.
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman discuss basketball coach Porter Moser's latest press conference, break down how the Sooners taken in the NFL Draft will fit with their new teams, explore whether the OU softball team has the tools to win a national championship and preview what's coming up this summer at SI Sooners. 

