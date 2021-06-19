Sports Illustrated home
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 63

All about this week's ChampU BBQ, plus transfer portal news in football, basketball and softball.
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman break down every angle, every position, every player expected to attend this weekend's recruiting jamboree, the ChampU BBQ, plus the latest (and we mean latest) comings and goings in the transfer portal -- in THREE sports.

