Six from 6: After a Rocky Top Start, Baker Mayfield Pulled Off an Historic Rally

The Sooners' new quarterback introduced himself to college football in a big way by bringing OU back from a 17-point deficit to win a classic at Tennessee

Oklahoma legend Baker Mayfield gets his Heisman Trophy statue on Saturday at halftime of the Sooners’ annual spring game. SI Sooners commemorates the event by reliving Mayfield’s six most memorable performances during his three seasons as the OU starter.

— — — — —

No. 2: Tennessee

OU 31, Tennessee 24

Sept. 12, 2015

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville

Before Knoxville, Oklahoma fans saw Baker Mayfield as something of a curiosity.

After Knoxville, Sooner Nation knew their new quarterback was on the path to legend status.

Mayfield’s takedown of Tennessee at Knoxville in Week 2 of his first season as OU’s starting QB was essentially his coming out party, his true introduction to big-time college football. His fearless rally in the face of adversity — and 102,000 throaty Vols fans packed into Neyland Stadium — put him firmly on the path to superstardom.

A 17-point deficit and a frenzied fourth-quarter rally gave the Sooners an epic 31-24 double-overtime victory over the Vols that will go down as Mayfield’s first step toward a statue outside Owen Field.

Before Knoxville, Mayfield was the former Texas Tech quarterback who walked on in Lubbock, won the job and his first five starts and the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year award, but still couldn’t get a scholarship. He was the oddity who transferred to OU to backup Trevor Knight and spent a semester playing intramural softball and a fall playing scout team quarterback. He was the novelty who went 11-for-11 in the spring game but still couldn’t play because he had to sit out as a transfer. He was the conversation piece who crushed the Whip and endeared himself to a circle of teammates.

After Knoxville, Mayfield was, without question, and for the next three years, Oklahoma’s starting quarterback.

“That was probably the best game experience I've had and probably will ever have,” Mayfield said. “That's a different type of loud. I can't even describe it. It was unbelievable."

READ MORE

Six from 6: The Best of Baker Mayfield

Mayfield’s game experience wasn’t all that great until it was over.

During the first three quarters, Mayfield completed just 8-of-25 passes for 84 yards with two interceptions at OU trailed 17-0.

Lincoln Riley often looked back on his first big test as offensive coordinator and joked he was afraid Bob Stoops would fire him at halftime as OU finished the first half down 17-3.

But Mayfield and his teammates rallied.

“I knew how close we were,” Mayfield said. “That's the thing: You can't get negative about it. And it turned out well for us.”

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Baker Mayfield and Bob Stoops talk to Holly Rowe ADAM LAU-Knoxville Mayfield threw two interceptions in the first three quarters ADAM LAU-Knoxville Mayfield silenced the crowd with this TD run in overtime

He hit 11-of-14 passes for 103 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for another.

Still down 17-3 to start the fourth, Mayfield threw a bullet to Samaje Perine for the Sooners’ first touchdown, then floated a perfect fade to Sterling Shepard in the right corner of the end zone to tie it up with 40 seconds left.

In the first overtime, he executed a read-option to the right side and dove across the goal line for a touchdown that shushed the crowd, tied it up at 24-all and sent it to a second overtime.

Heading the other direction, Mayfield hit Shepard down the right sideline for a quick gain, but Shepard somehow levitated to avoid a tackler and spilled into the end zone with an 18-yard TD and the go-ahead score.

Zack Sanchez then ended it with an interception, setting off a raucous celebration on the OU sideline that almost felt awkward buried by the deafening silence of Vol Nation’s disbelief.

“It's one of the more special wins, maybe my favorite of all of them, said Stoops, who had presided over dramatic wins at Tuscaloosa, College Station, Tallahassee and South Bend, among others. “A little Sooner Magic came back out. It reminded me of maybe like we're back at A&M back in 2000, where we made some plays to win the game that you feel pretty fortunate and blessed to make.”

Mayfield was no oddity. No dancing fool. He would never again be looked upon with curiosity — or a wonder, “How good is he?”

After Knoxville, everyone knew.