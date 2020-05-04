Kenneth Murray, Alex Grinch, Speed D — maybe it’s all paying off for Oklahoma.

The Sooners got a verbal commitment from 2021 outside linebacker Danny Stutsman on Monday just after noon.

Stutsman (6-2, 215) is a three-star prospect from Foundation Academy in Winter Garden, Fla. He announced his commitment on Twitter.

He also had offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas State, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Utah and others.

Lincoln Riley spoke recently about the “proof” that defensive recruits are seeing in Grinch’s first year as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator.

That “proof” — a jump last year of nearly 100 spots in Division I total defense rankings — was further presented last week when Murray became OU’s first defensive first-round draft pick in a decade.

As a junior, Stutsman had 110 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovered for a touchdown. He also plays offense, where he caught 44 passes for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns. During his sophomore season, Stutsman made 86 tackles, 14 TFLs, 10 sacks, six fumbles forced and three fumbles recovered, with two scoop-and-score touchdowns.

