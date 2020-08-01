AllSooners
Sooners' First Football Practice is 'a Long Time Coming'

John. E. Hoover

You’d better believe Lincoln Riley has been counting the days.

“You know, it’s been 143 days,” Riley told Sooners Sports TV on Friday as the Oklahoma Sooners officially started fall training camp for the 2020 college football season.

“So it’s a long time coming. You could feel that in the atmosphere today. The guys are eager to be out here, very excited — maybe even more than a normal camp. They’re always fun, but this one had a little different feel to it.”

Riley said no players have opted to sit out as a precaution during the Coronavirus pandemic, but all players and coaches wore masks Friday as they participated in various drills.

“It’s more about keeping the face covered and what we do kind of in between,” he said. “We’re not changing a whole lot in our practices. We’ve gone for seven days now in the OTA (organized team activities) period, and even in that, we’ve done team drills, guys up next to each other, and as everyone knows, we test it and we’ve had no positives. So we feel like what we’re doing’s working.

Riley said Oklahoma has been not only cautious with waiting “longer than most” to bring student-athletes back to campus, but the school’s methodology has been successful. After 14 initial positives when players returned from quarantine, OU has had four consecutive weeks now without a positive COVID-19 test.

Riley always exudes positive vibes around his team, but he sounded even more enthusiastic about what he saw Friday.

“There’s more talent out here,” he said. “There’s more good body-types. It looks like we’ve got a lot of contributors on this field and a lot of guys who could potentially have big roles on this team.”

The Sooners are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Aug. 29 against Missouri State, although Big 12 presidents are meeting Monday and are expected to announce whether the league will play non-conference games as scheduled or adopt some kind of adjusted schedule.

Football

Will Riley, Sooners land pair of elite defensive backs tomorrow?

Four-star safety Kendal Daniels and three-star corner Damond Harmon, both considering Oklahoma, will announce commitments Saturday

Parker Thune

T-Row and Joe: Oklahoma could finalize its 2020 football schedule as early as Monday

Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione: Sooners could finalize schedule Monday

John. E. Hoover

Get ready, Sooner Nation: Shortened 2020 season looks like a certainty

As both SEC and Big 12 move toward an abbreviated schedule, Oklahoma's hopes of a full 12-game season appear farfetched

Parker Thune

jamesslemaker

OU-Tennessee is Officially Canceled

Oklahoma Sooners game against Tennessee is canceled as SEC moves to 10-game conference-only schedule

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 media days won't be held on Aug. 3, may not be rescheduled

Press release from conference Thursday afternoon indicates that much still hangs in the balance with regard to the Big 12's plans for 2020

Parker Thune

Oklahoma athletic department reports no new COVID-19 cases among 186 tests

Sooners now have just one active case across football, men's basketball and women's basketball programs

Parker Thune

Oklahoma WR target Jalil Farooq sets Sept. 27 commitment date

Four-star athlete from Maryland is a top recruiting priority for Sooner quarterback commit Caleb Williams

Parker Thune

Sooners have one WR on SI All-American list — and maybe two, with another No. 1 possible

OU has verbal commitment from WR Cody Jackson but is still recruiting Emeka Egbuka

John. E. Hoover

Sooners land in top DE Marcus Burris' top 3

Four-star defensive end and Texarkana native will choose between Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M

Parker Thune

jamesslemaker

ACC, SEC Making Moves, Big 12 Staying Put for Now

ACC, SEC Making Moves on Coronavirus, Big 12 Staying Put for Now

John. E. Hoover