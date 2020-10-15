Sooners holding at No. 10 in SI All-American team recruiting rankings

Oklahoma stayed at No. 10 in the new SI All-American team recruiting rankings for October.

The addition of wide receiver Jalil Farooq keeps OU in the top 10 and actually solidifies the Sooners’ ranking, according to SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia.

OU was No. 10 in SI All-American inaugural team rankings in September.

The top five remains unchanged from last month: Ohio State is No. 1, followed by Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU. Oregon moved up two spots to No. 6, Florida stayed at No. 7, and Michigan dropped two spots to No. 8. Miami is No. 9.

With the top-ranked class in the Big 12 Conference (Texas is currently at No. 17), OU has 15 prospects verbally committed for the 2021 class, who can sign letters of intent on Dec. 16.

The Sooners’ incoming class includes four members of the SI99: quarterback Caleb Williams (No. 1 overall), slot receiver Mario Williams (No. 23), cornerback Latrell McCutchin (No. 73) and wide receiver Cody Jackson (No. 91).

Sooner fans are expecting a significant boost in the team rankings in the coming weeks and months, as several other members of the SI99 are either strongly considering OU or are widely projected to come to Norman, including running back Camar Wheaton (No. 9), wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (No. 10), offensive lineman Bryce Foster (No. 30), athlete Billy Bowman (No. 60) and offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (No. 61).

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.