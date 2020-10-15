SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

August featured the debut of the SI99 prospect rankings and September was when SI All-American debuted the class of 2021 team rankings.

The latter will be updated monthly and the October installment comes after several members of the SI99 came off the board including No. 3 offensive tackle Amarius Mims to Georgia on Wednesday. Just 21 of the 99 remain uncommitted at this time, setting the table for a photo finish in the race for the top recruiting class in the country.

Ohio State debuted as the top dog and remains in that spot, holding a narrow lead over No. 2 Alabama, followed by Clemson, Georgia and LSU in the top five.

Oregon has been hot on the trail and moves up from No. 8 to No. 6, pacing the Pac-12 after adding four verbal commitments since the debut of the rankings, led by SI99 offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia. Among top 25 programs, only USC -- up from No. 15 to No. 13 -- has added as many prospect to their commitment list over that same span.

The Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings, with indication of October versus September ranking, are as follows:

1. Ohio State (Previous Rank: 1)

20 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99

Movement: The Buckeyes flipped offensive line prospect Zen Michalski from Louisville and didn't lose any commitments.

2. Alabama (2)

21 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99

Movement: None.

3. Clemson (3)

17 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99

Movement: None.

4. Georgia (4)

16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

Movement: Mims was a big pickup especially after losing the pledge of fellow SI99 member Elijah Jeudy in mid September.

5. LSU (5)

18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

Movement: None.

6. Oregon (8)

22 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

Movement: Suamataia was a massive get but the Ducks have hit the secondary hard as well, picking up pledges from Jabril McNeil, Daymon David and Jeffrey Bassa since the Septembers rankings came out.

7. Florida (7)

24 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

Movement: None.

8. Michigan (6)

20 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

Movement: September wasn't great for the Wolverines, losing the commitment of wide receiver Markus Allen and linebacker Casey Phinney, who flipped to Boston College.

9. Miami (9)

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Movement: None.

10. Oklahoma (10)

15 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

Movement: OU strengthened its offensive class with the addition of versatile wide receiver and return talent Jalil Farooq.

11. Notre Dame (11)

19 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

Movement: Up and down for the Irish, losing cornerback Philip Riley to rival USC while adding a pair of Peach State wideouts in former pledge Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas.

12. Tennessee (12)

26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

Movement: Lost the commitment of junior college running back Tiyon Evans but picked up athlete Christian Charles Thursday.

13. USC (15)

22 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

Movement: Clay Helton and company are hot on the trail, adding SI99 tight end Michael Trigg along with Riley, offensive lineman Ty Buchanan and two way skill prospect Josh Moore, a flip from Stanford.

14. Auburn (13)

13 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

Movement: None.

15. North Carolina (14)

17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Movement: UNC added big in-state offensive lineman Diego Pounds.

16. Texas A & M (17)

16 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

Movement: The Aggies are looking up after adding in-state prospects Albert Regis and Dametrious Crownover.

17. Texas (16)

17 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

Movement: SI99 nickel Billy Bowman decommitted and will head elsewhere but the Longhorns did add offensive lineman Max Merril.

18. Washington (18)

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Movement: None.

19. Arizona State (21)

21 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

Movement: Added another compliment to a sneaky-good wide receiver corps in Dominic Lovett.

20. Minnesota (20)

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Movement: None.

21. Wisconsin (19)

19 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

Movement: None.

22. Iowa (22)

17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

Movement: None.

23. Maryland (23)

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

Movement: None.

24. Nebraska (24)

19 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

Movement: Hello tight end depth as the Huskers added a local pledge in James Carnie, the third tight end projection in a class led by SI99 member Thomas Fidone.

25. Florida State (25)

16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

Movement: FSU strengthened its trenches in Alabama offensive lineman and in-state pass rusher Shambre Jackson but lost the pledge of legacy linebacker Branden Jennings.

More SI All-American Coverage

SI99 Prospects Back in Action Following 2019 Injury

10 Questions for Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Inaugural SI All-American SI99 Released

SIAA's 2021 Rankings by Position

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.