Sooners in the NFL: 2022 Preseason

The final matchups of the 2022 NFL Preseason came and went on Sunday with the New York Jets topping the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers besting the Detroit Lions.

With the exhibition games now in the books, players can fully turn their focus to the regular season set to get underway in under two weeks on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills in the league opener.

For Oklahoma fans, there are a high volume of former Sooners on NFL rosters to keep up with as the season gets underway.

Some fan favorites are in new places, like Baker Mayfield with the Carolina Panthers or Marquise Brown with the Arizona Cardinals.

Baker Mayfield Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Some are looking to continue their emergence among the league’s best like Kyler Murray in Arizona, CeeDee Lamb with the Dallas Cowboys or Mark Andrews with the Baltimore Ravens.

While some are just hoping to make a name for themselves in the league as they begin their professional careers such as Nik Bonitto and Delarrin Turner-Yell with the Denver Broncos, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Mike Woods with the Cleveland Browns, or Brian Asamoah with the Minnesota Vikings.

Perrion Winfrey (97) and Isaiah Thomas (58) Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the 2022 season sits just right around the corner, here is a recap of how the former Sooners performed across the preseason along with a reset of where each former Oklahoma player will be playing this year:

Arizona Cardinals

WR Marquise Brown: DNP

DNP OL Cody Ford: 3 games

3 games OL Marquis Hayes: 1 game

1 game QB Kyler Murray: DNP

Atlanta Falcons

RB Damien Williams: 2 games, 5 carries for 15 yards

Baltimore Ravens

TE Mark Andrews: DNP

DNP S Tony Jefferson: 3 games, 12 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 15 total tackles

3 games, 12 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 15 total tackles OL Ben Powers: 2 games

Buffalo Bills

DL Jordan Phillips: 1 game, 1 solo tackle

Carolina Panthers

QB Baker Mayfield: 2 games, 13 for 22 on pass attempts for 134 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Cincinnati Bengals

RB Joe Mixon: DNP

DNP RB Samaje Perine: DNP

Cleveland Browns

DE Isaiah Thomas: 2 games, 6 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 7 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries

2 games, 6 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 7 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries DL Perrion Winfrey: 3 games, 2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 4 total tackles, 1 pass deflection

3 games, 2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 4 total tackles, 1 pass deflection WR Mike Woods: DNP

Dallas Cowboys

LB Devante Bond: DNP

DNP DT Neville Gallimore: 3 games, 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 2 total tackles, 1 quarterback hurry

3 games, 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 2 total tackles, 1 quarterback hurry WR CeeDee Lamb: DNP

Denver Broncos

OLB Nik Bonitto: 3 games, 4 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 8 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries

3 games, 4 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 8 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries S Delarrin Turner-Yell: 3 games, 9 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 13 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry

Detroit Lions

K Austin Seibert: 3 games, 4 for 5 on field goal attempts, 2 for 2 on extra point attempts

Green Bay Packers

K Gabe Brkic: 1 game, 0 for 1 on field goal attempts, 3 for 3 on extra point attempts

Houston Texans

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 2 games, 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 6 total tackles, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hurries

Kansas City Chiefs

TE Blake Bell: 1 game, 1 reception for 5 yards, 1 touchdown

1 game, 1 reception for 5 yards, 1 touchdown OT Orlando Brown: 3 games

3 games C Creed Humphrey: 3 games

3 games LS James Winchester: 3 games

Los Angeles Rams

OL Bobby Evans: 3 games

Las Vegas Raiders

LB Curtis Bolton: 4 games, 5 solo tackles, 5 assisted tackles, 10 total tackles, 1 quarterback hurry

Minnesota Vikings

LB Brian Asamoah: 3 games, 5 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 9 total tackles

New England Patriots

OLB Ronnie Perkins: 2 games, 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 6 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 quarterback hurry

2 games, 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 6 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 quarterback hurry RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 2 games, 7 carries for 26 yards

New York Giants

WR Sterling Shepard: DNP

New York Jets

OL Dru Samia: DNP

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: 1 game, 6 for 6 on pass attempts for 80 yards, 1 touchdown

1 game, 6 for 6 on pass attempts for 80 yards, 1 touchdown RB Kennedy Brooks: 3 games, 22 carries for 75 yards, 4 receptions for 11 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

3 games, 22 carries for 75 yards, 4 receptions for 11 yards, 1 receiving touchdown OL Lane Johnson: 1 game

Pittsburgh Steelers

OL Adrian Ealy: 2 games

2 games S Tre Norwood: 3 games, 8 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 9 total tackles, 2 pass deflections

Seattle Seahawks

CB Tre Brown: DNP

San Francisco 49ers

OL Trent Williams: DNP

Washington Commanders