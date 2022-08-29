Sooners in the NFL: 2022 Preseason
The final matchups of the 2022 NFL Preseason came and went on Sunday with the New York Jets topping the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers besting the Detroit Lions.
With the exhibition games now in the books, players can fully turn their focus to the regular season set to get underway in under two weeks on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills in the league opener.
For Oklahoma fans, there are a high volume of former Sooners on NFL rosters to keep up with as the season gets underway.
Some fan favorites are in new places, like Baker Mayfield with the Carolina Panthers or Marquise Brown with the Arizona Cardinals.
Some are looking to continue their emergence among the league’s best like Kyler Murray in Arizona, CeeDee Lamb with the Dallas Cowboys or Mark Andrews with the Baltimore Ravens.
While some are just hoping to make a name for themselves in the league as they begin their professional careers such as Nik Bonitto and Delarrin Turner-Yell with the Denver Broncos, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Mike Woods with the Cleveland Browns, or Brian Asamoah with the Minnesota Vikings.
As the 2022 season sits just right around the corner, here is a recap of how the former Sooners performed across the preseason along with a reset of where each former Oklahoma player will be playing this year:
Arizona Cardinals
- WR Marquise Brown: DNP
- OL Cody Ford: 3 games
- OL Marquis Hayes: 1 game
- QB Kyler Murray: DNP
Atlanta Falcons
- RB Damien Williams: 2 games, 5 carries for 15 yards
Baltimore Ravens
- TE Mark Andrews: DNP
- S Tony Jefferson: 3 games, 12 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 15 total tackles
- OL Ben Powers: 2 games
Buffalo Bills
- DL Jordan Phillips: 1 game, 1 solo tackle
Carolina Panthers
- QB Baker Mayfield: 2 games, 13 for 22 on pass attempts for 134 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Cincinnati Bengals
- RB Joe Mixon: DNP
- RB Samaje Perine: DNP
Read More
Cleveland Browns
- DE Isaiah Thomas: 2 games, 6 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 7 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries
- DL Perrion Winfrey: 3 games, 2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 4 total tackles, 1 pass deflection
- WR Mike Woods: DNP
Dallas Cowboys
- LB Devante Bond: DNP
- DT Neville Gallimore: 3 games, 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 2 total tackles, 1 quarterback hurry
- WR CeeDee Lamb: DNP
Denver Broncos
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 3 games, 4 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 8 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: 3 games, 9 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 13 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry
Detroit Lions
- K Austin Seibert: 3 games, 4 for 5 on field goal attempts, 2 for 2 on extra point attempts
Green Bay Packers
- K Gabe Brkic: 1 game, 0 for 1 on field goal attempts, 3 for 3 on extra point attempts
Houston Texans
- DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 2 games, 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 6 total tackles, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hurries
Kansas City Chiefs
- TE Blake Bell: 1 game, 1 reception for 5 yards, 1 touchdown
- OT Orlando Brown: 3 games
- C Creed Humphrey: 3 games
- LS James Winchester: 3 games
Los Angeles Rams
- OL Bobby Evans: 3 games
Las Vegas Raiders
- LB Curtis Bolton: 4 games, 5 solo tackles, 5 assisted tackles, 10 total tackles, 1 quarterback hurry
Minnesota Vikings
- LB Brian Asamoah: 3 games, 5 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 9 total tackles
New England Patriots
- OLB Ronnie Perkins: 2 games, 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 6 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 quarterback hurry
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 2 games, 7 carries for 26 yards
New York Giants
- WR Sterling Shepard: DNP
New York Jets
- OL Dru Samia: DNP
Philadelphia Eagles
- QB Jalen Hurts: 1 game, 6 for 6 on pass attempts for 80 yards, 1 touchdown
- RB Kennedy Brooks: 3 games, 22 carries for 75 yards, 4 receptions for 11 yards, 1 receiving touchdown
- OL Lane Johnson: 1 game
Pittsburgh Steelers
- OL Adrian Ealy: 2 games
- S Tre Norwood: 3 games, 8 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 9 total tackles, 2 pass deflections
Seattle Seahawks
- CB Tre Brown: DNP
San Francisco 49ers
- OL Trent Williams: DNP
Washington Commanders
- S Steven Parker: 3 games, 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 3 total tackles, 2 pass deflections
- P Tress Way: 3 games, 12 punts for 553 yards, 46.1 yards per punt, 62 yards longest punt, 6 punts inside the 20-yard line