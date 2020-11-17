Sooners in the NFL, Week 10

Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to an unbelievable win against the Buffalo Bills Sunday night in Arizona.

Eleven seconds were left on the clock, Cardinals down by four, Murray escaped trouble, rolled to his left, then launched downfield for a 48-yard throw to a triple-covered receiver. The angle hit just right, to the hands and teammate Deandre Hopkins comes down in the end zone with the ball.

Perfect.

It was not luck that led to the perfection of the play. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury commented in the post game interview that Murray “was playing at a ridiculous level.” He also stated that the play was designed to be aggressive and have Hopkins split left downfield on the entire series.

Now, Arizona is in a lot of conversations heading into Week 11.

The Cardinals are set to play Seattle Thursday night after a short week of practice, where there will now be an unanticipated spotlight. Being undefeated in the conference, a win against the Seahawks could mean a clear path to the playoffs — and Murray remains on an MVP pace, well ahead of the numbers Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson put up last season.

Arizona Cardinals

(32-30 W, Buffalo)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 73 snaps as a starter on offense. 11 rushes, 61 yards, 2 TDs. Completed 22-of-32 passes for 245 yards, 1 TD 1 INT, 3 sacks. Threw 43 yard game-winning Hail Mary touchdown pass.

DE Jordan Phillips: Not Active.

Baltimore Ravens

(23-17 L, New England)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 50 of 66 snaps as a starter on offense. 9 targets, 6 catches, 61 yards.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 77 of 82 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 targets, 2 catches, 14 yards.

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 66 snaps as a starter on offense and 3 on special teams.

OL Ben Powers: Played 34 snaps as a backup on offense and 3 snaps on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(32-30 L, Arizona)

OL Cody Ford: Not active.

OL Daryl Williams: Played all 73 snaps as a starter at right tackle on offense and 6 on special teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

(36-10 L, Pittsburgh)

RB Joe Mixon: Not Active.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 16 of 65 snaps on offense as a backup and 28 on special teams. 1 target, 1 catch, 7 yards. 7 carries, 48 yards.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 3 snaps as a backup on defense and 34 snaps on special teams. Made 2 tackles.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 31 of 73 snaps as a backup on defense and 5 on special teams. Made 2 tackles (1 solo).

Austin Seibert: Not Active

Cleveland Browns

(10-7 W, Texans)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 65 snaps as a starter on offense. 3 rushes for 1 yard. Completed 12-of-20 passes for 132 yards. No touchdowns.

Detroit Lions

(30-27 W, Washington)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 7 of 59 snaps as a backup on offense. 4 carries, 21 yards. 1 target, 1 catch, 9 yards.

Houston Texans

(10-7 L, Cleveland)

WR Kenny Stills: Played 8 of 57 snaps as a backup on offense. 1 target, 1 catch, 6 yards.

Los Angeles Chargers

(29-21 L, Miami)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 52 of 58 snaps as a starter on defense and 7 snaps on special teams. Made 4 tackles (2 solo).

Los Angeles Rams

(23-16 W, Seattle)

OL Bobby Evans: Played 1 snap as a backup on offense.

LB Obo Okoronkwo: Injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings

(19-13 W, Chicago)

OL Dru Samia: Did not play (COVID-19 protocol)

New York Giants

(27-17 L, Philadelphia)

WR Sterling Shepard: Played 58 of 71 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 targets, 6 catches, 47 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles

(27-17 W, NY Giants)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 3 of 63 snaps as a backup on offense. 2 carries, -1 yards, 1 fumble.

OT Lane Johnson: Played all 67 snaps as a starter on offense.

San Francisco 49ers

(27-13 L, New Orleans)

OL Trent Williams: Played all 71 snaps as a starter at left tackle.

Washington Football Team

(30-27 L, Detroit)

WR Jeff Badet: Played 5 of 58 snaps as a backup on offense.

P Tress Way: Played 8 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 6 holds for placekicks. Averaged 38.5 yards on 2 punts.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.