Sooners in the NFL Week 16: Baker Mayfield Falls Short, Hollywood Brown Debuts
Oklahoma’s NFL stars were once again headlined by the signal callers. The peak of the Sooner slate was a matchup between Baker Mayfield and Ceedee Lamb on Sunday night primetime. Both Mayfield and Lamb starred in the spotlight, but the Cowboys took home the victory.
Mayfield, once again, did all he could. That seems to be a pretty consistent theme in all of Tampa Bay’s losses this season. The Heisman winning quarterback went 31-of-43 through the air for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He had one interception, too, but it was a perfect ball that the receiver somehow didn’t come down with. On the last drive of the game, as the Bucs we’re looking to march down the field and win it, Mayfield’s miraculous play was ruined by a fumble from the running back.
His mobility has continued to be a bright spot for the Buccaneers, as he rushed for 42 yards on three rushes. Mayfield has a career-high 308 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season.
Unfortunately, Tampa Bay’s loss was a massive hit to the Bucs playoff chances. They’re still squarely in the hunt, but now they need Atlanta to lose — they don’t control their own destiny.
On the other sideline, Lamb lit it up with a backup quarterback throwing him the ball. He had a full highlight reel against the Buccaneers, torching the secondary and playing through an injury too.
The former Oklahoma star tallied seven receptions for 105 yards, including a 52-yard snag down the sideline. He has put together another 1,000-yard season with a backup quarterback playing the majority of games.
Hollywood Brown made his triumphant return in Week 16 action too. After missing the whole season with devastating injury news, he’s back for Kansas City’s run in the playoffs. It has been a hard season for Brown on the sideline, but nobody was more excited for his return than him.
The Chiefs eased him back into action, but he was still a focal point. He caught five of his eight targets for 45 yards, including a 20-yard catch and run. Brown will no doubt be a weapon for Kansas City, and it’s always good to see him back on the field.
Both Mark Andrews and Rhamondre Stevenson joined the touchdown club in Week 16 action, too. Andrews added four receptions for 37 yards and a score, bringing his touchdown total to nine on the season. He has a solid chance to eclipse his career-high of 10 scores in a season. Stevenson rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries and found the endzone once, too. He now has 800 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.
Arizona Cardinals
(L 36-30 at Carolina)
- QB Kyler Murray: 20-of-32 for 202 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 8 rushes for 63 yards and 1 touchdown
Baltimore Ravens
(W 34-17 vs Pittsburgh)
- TE Mark Andrews: 4 catches for 37 yards and 1 touchdown
Buffalo Bills
(W 24-21 vs Patriots)
- DL Jordan Phillips: 1 tackle
Carolina Panthers
(W 36-30 vs Arizona)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Practice squad
Chicago Bears
(L 34-17 vs Detroit)
- QB Caleb Williams: 26-of-40 passing for 334 yards and 2 touchdowns, 6 rushes for 34 yards
Cincinnati Bengals
(W 24-6 vs Cleveland)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Inactive, injured
- OT Cody Ford: Started at LT
Cleveland Browns
(L 24-6 at Cincinnati)
- DE Ogbo Okoronkwo: 1 tackle
- WR Michael Woods II: 3 targets, 0 catches
Dallas Cowboys
(W 26-24 vs Tampa Bay)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 7 catches for 105 yards
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Played, did not start
Denver Broncos
(L 34-27 at Los Angeles Chargers)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 2 stats
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: (PUP)
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 3 catches for 62 yards, 3 punt reurns for 97 yards, 61-yard punt return
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Detroit Lions
(W 34-17 at Chicago)
- DE Isaiah Thomas: Released from Practice Squad, joined Bengals Practice Squad
Houston Texans
(L 27-19 at Kansas City)
- RB Joe Mixon: 14 carries for 57 yards, 1 catch for 14 yards
Indianapolis Colts
(W 38-30 vs Tennessee)
- RB Trey Sermon: 8 rushes for 25 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
(L 19-14 at Las Vegas)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at RT
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 27-19 vs Houston)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
- LS James Winchester: Started at long snapper
- OL Wanya Morris: Played reserve role at left tackle
- WR Marquise Brown: 5 catches for 45 yards
- RB Samaje Perine: 3 catches for 50 yards
Las Vegas Raiders
(W 19-14 vs Jacksonville)
- DL Jonah Laulu (R): 2 tackles
Los Angeles Chargers
(W 34-27 vs Denver)
- S Tony Jefferson: Started, 7 tackles
Los Angeles Rams
(W 19-9 at New York Jets)
- DT Neville Gallimore: Played, 1 tackle
Minnesota Vikings
(Monday Night vs Chicago)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Played, no stats
- DE Jalen Redmond: Inactive
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(L 24-21 at Buffalo)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 12 rushes for 60 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 13 yards
New Orleans Saints
(Monday Night at Green Bay)
- QB Spencer Rattler:
New York Giants
(L 34-7 at Atlanta)
- RB Eric Gray: 1 catch for 2 yards, 1 kick return for 37 yards
Philadelphia Eagles
(L 36-33 at Washington)
- QB Jalen Hurts: 1-of-4 for 11 yards, 3 rushes for 41 yards, exited in the first quarter with an injury
- TE Grant Calcaterra: Started, no stats recorded
- OT Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle
San Francisco 49ers
(L 29-17 at Miami)
- OL Trent Williams: Injured, DNP
Seattle Seahawks
(L 27-24 vs Minnesota)
- CB Tre Brown: Played in a reserve role, 2 tackles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(L 26-24 at Dallas)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 31-of-43 for 303 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception, 3 rushes for 42 yards
- WR Sterling Shepard: 1 catch for 20 yards, 1 rush for 14 yards
Tennessee Titans
(L 38-30 at Indianapolis)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 2 tackles
Washington Commanders
(W 36-33 vs Philadelphia)
- P Tress Way: 2 punts for an average of 46 yards, long of 49
- K Austin Seibert: Out with injury