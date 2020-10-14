Sooners in the NFL, Week 5

Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews play rock-paper-touchdown Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Pass catching tight ends are in vogue at the moment. But pass catching tight ends from Oklahoma are all the rage.

A day after OU’s Austin Stogner lit up Texas in the Cotton Bowl, former Sooner Mark Andrews had another big day for the Baltimore Ravens.

Andrews played forty-three snaps as a backup, which included nine targets, six catches for 56 receiving yards and one touchdown, plus a lot of good blocking.

Andrews’ totals for receptions and touchdowns trail those of teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, but that’s what makes this position so significant.

Guys like Stogner and Andrews are never in the limelight, barely get a shot in the red zone and tend to lack fame.

Nevertheless, they show up, make big plays and are just good at their jobs.

Saturday and Sunday may have given future Sooner recruits a craving to wear the Crimson and Cream at a position that thrives under the radar.

Here’s how former Sooners did in last week’s game:

Arizona Cardinals

(30-10 W, NY Jets)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 75 snaps as a starter on offense. 9 rushes, 31 yards, 1 TD. Completed 27-of-37 passes for 380 yards, 1 TD. 1 interception, 1 sack.

DE Jordan Phillips: Started 32 of 69 snaps on defense and 5 snaps on special teams. Made 2 tackles.

Baltimore Ravens

(27-3 W, Cincinnati)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 43 of 63 snaps as a backup on offense. 9 targets, 6 catches, 56 yards, 1 touchdowns.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 54 of 63 snaps as a starter on offense and 1 on special teams. 10 targets, 6 catches, 77 yards, 1 TD. 1 kickoff return, 30 yards.

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 63 snaps as a starter on offense and 6 on special teams.

OL Ben Powers: Played 18 of 63 snaps on offense as a backup and 6 snaps on special teams. 2 penalties (ineligible player downfield, declined; holding).

Buffalo Bills

( ,Tennessee)

OL Cody Ford: Played all ( ) snaps as a starter at left guard on offense and ( ) on special teams.

OL Daryl Williams: Played all ( ) snaps as a starter at right tackle on offense and ( ) on special teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

(27-3 L, Baltimore)

RB Joe Mixon: Played 51 of 67 snaps as a starter on offense. 24 rushes for 59 yards. 8 targets, 6 catches for 35 yards.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 19 snaps on special teams.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 25 snaps on special teams.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 14 of 63 snaps as a backup on defense and 6 snaps on special teams. Made 1 tackle, 2 assisted.

Austin Seibert: Not active.

Cleveland Browns

(32-23 W, Indianapolis)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 73 snaps as a starter on offense. 2 rushes for 17 yards. Completed 21-of-37 passes for 247 yards, 2 TDs. 2 fumbles, 2 interceptions, 1 sack. Led the Browns to a 4-1 start for the first time since 1994.

Dallas Cowboys

(37-34 W, NY Giants)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 36 of 66 snaps as a starter on offense and 2 snaps on special teams. 11 targets, 8 catches, 124 yards, 0 touchdowns. 1 punt return, 3 yards to the Dallas 29, 0 fair catches. Leading receiver for the Cowboys.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 22 of 68 snaps on defense as a backup and 3 on special teams. Made 1 tackle.

TE Blake Bell: Played 18 of 66 snaps as a backup on offense and 14 snaps on special teams. 1 targets, 1 catch, 13 yards. Sustained apparent knee injury late in the first quarter, did not return.

S Steven Parker: Played 24 of 88 snaps as a backup on defense and 12 on special teams. 1 tackle on defense and 1 assisted tackle on special teams.

Houston Texans

(30-14 W, Jacksonville)

WR Kenny Stills: Played 16 of 58 snaps on offense as a backup. 1 target, 1 catch, 14 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars

(30-14 L, Houston)

WR Dede Westbrook: Not active.

Kansas City Chiefs

(40-32 L, Las Vegas)

LS James Winchester: Played 8 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 6 placekicks and 3 punts.

Los Angeles Chargers

(30-27 L, New Orleans)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played all 76 snaps on defense as a starter. Made 5 tackles, 2 solo, and 1 pass defensed. Played 9 snaps on special teams.

Los Angeles Rams

(30-10 W, Washington)

OL Bobby Evans: Not active.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Played 14 of 54 snaps on defense as a backup and 11 on special teams. Injured on the first drive of the 3rd quarter.

Minnesota Vikings

(27-26 L, Seattle)

OL Dru Samia: Played all 87 snaps on offense as a right guard and 4 snaps on special teams. 4 penalties (3 offensive holding, 1 ineligible player downfield).

New York Giants

(37-34 L, Dallas)

WR Sterling Shepard: Injured reserve.

Philadelphia Eagles

(38-29 W, Pittsburgh)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 2 of 59 snaps on offense as a backup. Completed 1-of-1 passes for 18 yards.

T Lane Johnson: Played 39 of 59 snaps as a starter on offense.

San Francisco 49ers

(43-17 L, Miami)

OL Trent Williams: Played all 64 snaps as a starter at left tackle. 1 penalty (holding).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(20-19 L, Chicago)

CB Parnell Motley: Did not play, and was released by the team on Monday. The 49ers then claimed Motley off waivers Tuesday.

Washington Football Team

(30-10 L, LA Rams)

P Tress Way: Played 12 snaps on special teams. 10 punts, 51.1 avg., 46.0 Net avg., 511 yards total.