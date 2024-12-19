Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 274: The John Mateer Episode
Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field present episode 274 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: our initial impressions of Oklahoma's new quarterback, Washington State transfer John Mateer, our comparisons for Mateer's prodigious skills, where he comes from, the many similarities and common threads he shares with Baker Mayfield, how Mayfield may have been instrumental in warding off Miami, BIll Belichick and others in bringing Mateer to OU, plus all the latest transfer portal arrivals (including the newest offensive lineman, who announced during the podcast), new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle's NEW role for the Armed Forces Bowl, plus more football, and of course OU basketball's 11-0 start (and incredible finish against Michigan) and lots more.
To listen to the podcast, use the embedded player below, follow the links to your preferred podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube: