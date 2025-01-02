Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 277
Hoover, Chapman and Field explore more on Zac Alley's departure, who's next for OU, the latest portal news, what OU can learn from the CFP and lots more.
In this story:
Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field present episode 277 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: re-examining all angles of Zac Alley's decision to leave OU for the DC job at West Virginia, who's next to lead Brent Venables' defensive staff, the Sooners' latest transfer portal additions (and losses), who's visiting and what positions need to be next, a quick look at the CFP (and how it relates to OU) and a preview of the biggest basketball weekend of the year: the opening of SEC play.
To listen, use the embedded player below, follow the links to your preferred podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube.
