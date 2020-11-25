SI.com
AllSooners
Oklahoma, No. 14 in AP poll, slots in at No. 11 in first CFP rankings

Parker Thune

After two shocking early-season losses, Lincoln Riley and the Sooners have rebounded to win five straight games, their last four victories each coming by at least 19 points.

As is the norm in the month of November, it's all beginning to come together for Oklahoma, and the College Football Playoff committee has evidently taken notice.

With the release of the first CFP poll on Tuesday evening, Oklahoma jumped to No. 11, up three spots from their most recent ranking in the AP poll. The only two-loss team ranked higher than the Sooners is No. 9 Georgia. OU also comes in ahead of several unbeaten programs, including No. 14 BYU and No. 15 Oregon, who both dropped six spots from their AP ranking.

The CFP's first top four of the 2020 season consists of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State. Just off the podium are No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Florida, followed by No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 Northwestern.

Oklahoma is the Big 12's highest-ranked team. Also representing the conference in the initial poll are No. 13 Iowa State, No. 17 Texas and No. 23 Oklahoma State. The Sooners are fresh off a 41-13 throttling of Mike Gundy's Cowboys, and almost certainly earned some style points with their dominant victory in primetime. Spencer Rattler and Ronnie Perkins both earned Big 12 player of the week honors for their performances, as Rattler notched a career-high five total touchdowns and Perkins tallied 1.5 sacks for the second consecutive game.

Oklahoma now heads to Morgantown for a 6:30 p.m. tilt with West Virginia this Saturday, and their last opportunity to impress the committee before the Big 12 championship will come Dec. 5 against Baylor.

Football

OU's pace is torrid in first and third quarters, but Sooners focused on being stronger in the fourth

OU has outscored opponents 124-17 in the first quarter and has five straight shutouts in the third quarter, but might need to finish stronger at West Virginia

John. E. Hoover

Despite Sooners' winning streak, Lincoln Riley isn't satisfied: "Errors across the board"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach endorses caution as his team visits West Virginia, saying "the bad play tape is poor, and there’s way too much of it"

Parker Thune

Commentary: It's way past time for Bookie Radley-Hiles to cut out the unnecessary antics

For a team that has blown three double-digit leads this season, his taunting penalty against Oklahoma State directly resulted in the Cowboys' first points of Bedlam

John. E. Hoover

Sooners in the NFL, Week 11

CeeDee Lamb's catch against the Vikings is an early candidate for NFL catch of the year

Caroline Grace

VIDEO: Here's what happened between OU fans and OSU equipment managers on Saturday

OU issues a strong statement condemning the action of its fan base, which reportedly left one OSU student equipment manager injured

John. E. Hoover

A two-loss Big 12 champ in the playoff? Lincoln Riley thinks 'anything can happen, especially this year'

Kirk Herbstreit calls this OU squad a "more complete team" than the Sooners' previous playoff entrants because of its beefed up defenses

John. E. Hoover

7 and 7: Sooners take home Big 12's weekly offensive, defensive and newcomer awards

Spencer Rattler and Ronnie Perkins earn league accolades after dominating Bedlam performance

John. E. Hoover

Caleb Williams reminisces on birthday Hail Mary after watching Kyler's "Hail Murray"

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit hearkens back to his dramatic game-winning touchdown pass as a sophomore, shares what he's thankful for this Thanksgiving

Parker Thune

Poll Data: Oklahoma climbs in AP poll after triumph in Bedlam

Oklahoma Sooners jump four spots in Sunday's AP poll after defeating Oklahoma State Cowboys 41-13

Parker Thune

Big 12 announces Sooners' kick time at WVU

OU and WVU tangle Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown

John. E. Hoover

