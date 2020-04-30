Caleb Williams has Sooner Nation utterly enraptured.

With every week that comes and passes, it seems all the more apparent that the top quarterback in the class of 2021 is headed to Norman. And it’s not just his wondrous talent that has Oklahoma fans salivating - it’s also the impending fallout from Williams’ decision.

It’s become evident that wherever Williams goes, a wave of elite 2021 prospects will follow. Who those prospects are (and how many there are) remains unclear. But Williams has made it no secret that he’s actively recruiting a certain contingent of players to join him. He’s mentioned several of those individuals by name in his weekly ‘All on the Line’ journals.

This past Monday, he name-dropped four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam of Highland Springs, VA. Gilliam confirmed that he’s been in touch with Williams on a regular basis, and said that he’s honored by Williams’ desire to suit up alongside him at the collegiate level.

“He’s a great player, and for him to reach out and say he wants to play at the next level with me is crazy,” said Gilliam. “We keep in contact at least every week, and sometimes every day.”

Additionally, Gilliam himself stays up to date with many of the same recruits in Williams’ inner circle.

“I talk to Mario Williams,” he said. “Maason Smith, we’ve been talking.”

Many speculate that the latter Williams, a four-star wide receiver out of Florida, is a mortal lock to follow Caleb Williams with his commitment. The Sooners have made it a priority to bring the Plant City speed demon to Norman, perhaps observing shades of Hollywood Brown in his playing style. Meanwhile, Smith has a slew of SEC schools after him, but also holds an offer from Oklahoma.

As for Gilliam, the Sooners are one of the programs he’s particularly warmed up to.

“I’m very interested in Oklahoma,” he said. “I talk at least weekly, sometimes daily with them. [I like] big-time football, football that wins a lot of games.”

Gilliam stated that he’s close to narrowing down his list of schools, and also gave the impression that his commitment might be coming sooner than anticipated.

“[My] top five’s coming out at least within the next two months or the summer, and I’ll be committed either before the season or during,” he said. “But that all could change, especially with a lot of people at my position starting to commit.”

However, it doesn’t seem likely that Gilliam’s hand will be forced in that regard. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, he could see collegiate action on the interior line or as an outside rusher.

“[I can play] defensive end and defensive tackle, and sometimes they can stand me up and I’ll come off the edge,” Gilliam said. “I want to play as early as possible.”

Although the NCAA’s athletics shutdown has made it impossible for recruits to take visits or speak face-to-face with coaches, Gilliam’s found some silver lining amidst all of it.

“The good thing about [the pandemic] is the great contact with coaches, doing virtual visits that can really help speed up the process,” he said. “[I’m looking for] a school that can develop me as a young man and as a player.”

Gilliam made it clear that he’s not going to limit himself as he searches for that school. Whether it’s ten miles from home or two thousand miles from home, he’s just looking for the place where he fits best.

“Leaving home is not a factor,” he emphasized. “I’ll go anywhere if I know that I’m going to be surrounded by great coaches and great people.”

