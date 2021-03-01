Former Sooners target Kendal Daniels commits to Oklahoma State

Arguably the top player in Oklahoma considered Oklahoma but signed with Texas A&M, then got out of his letter of intent and now intends to be a Cowboy

Kendal Daniels — long an Oklahoma target and once a Texas A&M signee — is committing to Oklahoma State.

Daniels posted on Twitter Monday that he’ll be a Cowboy.

Daniels, a defensive back from Beggs and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma in the 2021 class, was released Friday from his signed letter of intent to play at Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Daniels played safety in high school, but a source said OU coaches thought his future was better suited at linebacker. He told The Oklahoman last July that OU had rescinded its offer, and he eventually chose A&M.

When Aggies defensive analyst Ishmael Aristide took a job at Miami last week coaching outside linebackers, Daniels asked out of his letter of intent, and was released on Friday.

Oklahoma State wasn’t among Daniels’ original four finalists last May as he narrowed his list down to A&M, OU, Clemson and LSU.

The Sooners would have enjoyed having Daniels, but aren’t exactly hurting for defensive talent in the 2021 class. OU signed four defensive backs (Damond Harmon, Jordan Mukes and Latrell McCutchin and Billy Bowman) and two linebackers (Danny Stutsman and Clayton Smith).