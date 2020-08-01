AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Sooners Whiff on In-State Phenom Kendal Daniels, as Beggs Standout Commits to Texas A&M

Parker Thune

It's not often that Oklahoma fails to bring premier in-state talent to Norman.

So when a highly regarded prospect from the Sooner State slips through OU's fingers, it's usually big news.

Four-star Beggs safety Kendal Daniels committed to Texas A&M Saturday, and in any other year, Sooner Nation would be well justified in sounding the alarm. But among this 2021 recruiting cycle, Oklahoma's failure to bring in Daniels is hardly a death knell.

After all, Oklahoma has longstanding verbal pledges from four-star defensive backs Jordan Mukes and Latrell McCutchin, and landed three-star corner Damond Harmon earlier this evening. Also on the Sooners' wish list is top junior-college cornerback Khyree Jackson, who is set to commit on Aug. 15.

Daniels' decision is more than a bit surprising, if for no other reason than the fact that he chose the Aggies over Oklahoma, Clemson and LSU. He's the eighth four-star prospect to commit to A&M, and joins a recruiting class that includes Denton Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers and cornerback Dreyden Norwood, the state of Arkansas' top recruit.

The Aggies now have thirteen total commits in the 2021 circuit, which is Jimbo Fisher's third class at the school. 

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doubt, devastation, and the dividends of diligence: Damond Harmon's journey to Oklahoma

Highland Springs (Va.) defensive back nearly quit football, then tragically lost a close friend, but discovered a renewed tenacity through hardship as he blazed a path to OU

Parker Thune

Sooners great Rickey Dixon dead at 53

Oklahoma defensive back was fifth overall pick in 1988 draft and spent six seasons in NFL; had battled ALS over final years of life

Parker Thune

How bringing in BYU solves every Big 12 scheduling dilemma

How bringing in BYU Cougars solves Big 12 Conference scheduling dilemmas

John. E. Hoover

by

Fastrunner5

Will Riley, Sooners land pair of elite defensive backs tomorrow?

Four-star safety Kendal Daniels and three-star corner Damond Harmon, both considering Oklahoma, will announce commitments Saturday

Parker Thune

Sooners' First football practice is 'a long time coming'

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma Sooners open football practice wearing masks

John. E. Hoover

T-Row and Joe: Oklahoma could finalize its 2020 football schedule as early as Monday

Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione: Sooners could finalize schedule Monday

John. E. Hoover

Get ready, Sooner Nation: Shortened 2020 season looks like a certainty

As both SEC and Big 12 move toward an abbreviated schedule, Oklahoma's hopes of a full 12-game season appear farfetched

Parker Thune

by

jamesslemaker

OU-Tennessee is Officially Canceled

Oklahoma Sooners game against Tennessee is canceled as SEC moves to 10-game conference-only schedule

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 media days won't be held on Aug. 3, may not be rescheduled

Press release from conference Thursday afternoon indicates that much still hangs in the balance with regard to the Big 12's plans for 2020

Parker Thune

Oklahoma athletic department reports no new COVID-19 cases among 186 tests

Sooners now have just one active case across football, men's basketball and women's basketball programs

Parker Thune