It's not often that Oklahoma fails to bring premier in-state talent to Norman.

So when a highly regarded prospect from the Sooner State slips through OU's fingers, it's usually big news.

Four-star Beggs safety Kendal Daniels committed to Texas A & M Saturday, and in any other year, Sooner Nation would be well justified in sounding the alarm. But among this 2021 recruiting cycle, Oklahoma's failure to bring in Daniels is hardly a death knell.

After all, Oklahoma has longstanding verbal pledges from four-star defensive backs Jordan Mukes and Latrell McCutchin, and landed three-star corner Damond Harmon earlier this evening. Also on the Sooners' wish list is top junior-college cornerback Khyree Jackson, who is set to commit on Aug. 15.

Daniels' decision is more than a bit surprising, if for no other reason than the fact that he chose the Aggies over Oklahoma, Clemson and LSU. He's the eighth four-star prospect to commit to A & M, and joins a recruiting class that includes Denton Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers and cornerback Dreyden Norwood, the state of Arkansas' top recruit.

The Aggies now have thirteen total commits in the 2021 circuit, which is Jimbo Fisher's third class at the school.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.