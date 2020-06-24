AllSooners
Sooner Schooner Gets Upgrade After Midseason Accident

Parker Thune

After encountering some turbulence in the 2019 football season, the Sooner Schooner is set to ride again.

Oklahoma announced the arrival of Sooner Schooner IV on Tuesday, and the new model boasts enhanced safety measures to prevent a rollover. The university commissioned Werner Wagon Works, headquartered in Horton, Kan., to create the updated version of the iconic vehicle.

According to the schooner's introductory release, it features "heavier running gear, wider wheelbase, hydraulic breaks [sic], lowered driver seat and more space... every aspect of the new Schooner was constructed with increased stability in mind."

USATSI_13538117
Oklahoma Ruf/Neks escort a damaged Sooner Schooner off the field on Oct. 21, 2019.Kevin Jairaj

The old Sooner Schooner infamously crashed on the Owen Field turf last October during the Sooners' contest against West Virginia. After a second-quarter touchdown run from Jalen Hurts, the schooner took its turn too sharply and rolled over, throwing its passengers to the ground and incurring significant structural damage. A repaired version didn't re-appear until the Big 12 championship game some seven weeks later.

The new schooner is both wider and heavier than the older model, and the university announced that it'll be ready for duty this fall. Provided the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't wreak any further havoc on the college football schedule, the schooner will see the field once again on Sept. 5 when Oklahoma hosts Missouri State.

Football

