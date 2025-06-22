Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Several Notable Prospects, Sends 2027 Offers
It has been a newsworthy week for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail.
The Sooners picked up commitments from 4-star prospects DeZephen Walker and Bowe Bentley, while offensive lineman Will Conroy and quarterback Jaden O’Neal both decommitted (Conroy flipped to North Carolina).
But that’s far from all that happened.
Here’s the latest in OU football recruiting:
Commits visit Oklahoma
Two Sooner commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle stopped by Norman this weekend.
One of those was Brian Harris, who committed to OU in May.
A defensive lineman from Jacksonville, FL, Harris stands 6-3 and weighs 280 pounds. 247Sports grades him as a 3-star prospect, ranked the No. 97 defensive lineman in the 2026 class.
Safety commit Niko Jandreau also visited.
Jandreau hails from Chandler, AZ, and is a consensus 3-star prospect. He committed to Oklahoma in May but has taken official visits to San Diego State, Iowa State and Washington since then.
His twin brother, Beau Jandreau, is a 3-star linebacker. He went on the official visit with Niko and has earned offers from OU, Texas, Oregon and other major programs.
Uncommitted prospects visit Oklahoma
Along with Jandreau and Harris, several uncommitted players came to Norman.
4-star wide receiver prospect Jordan Clay was one of them, taking a visit with fellow wide receiver prospect Craig Dandridge, tight end recruit Zachery Turner, wideout commit Daniel Odom and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. (Parker Thune of Rivals identified the prospects in the photo).
Dandridge, Turner and Odom are all 4-star prospects, per Rivals and On3. Odom committed to Oklahoma on Jan. 28.
Edge rusher Jake Kreul also posted a photo from his visit alongside other prospects.
Kreul is a consensus 4-star recruit, ranked No. 60 overall in the Class of 2026. The Florida native has gotten offers from Texas, Florida, Ohio State and USC.
Wide receiver includes OU in top three
Wideout prospect Dallas Dickerson listed Oklahoma in his top three schools, along with Georgia Tech and Kentucky.
Dickerson, a 3-star prospect from Georgia, is ranked as the No. 58 wide receiver in the Class of 2026, per 247Sports. He is 6-1 and 180 pounds.
According to MaxPreps, Dickerson registered 18 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023; his 2024 stats are not available online.
Sooners offer several 2027 prospects
Now that the Brent Venables Football Camps are done for the summer, the Sooners have been offering plenty of prospects from future classes.
Class of 2027 cornerback Joshua Dobson announced that the Sooners offered him.
Dobson is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the 2027 cycle and the No. 2 cornerback. A native of South Carolina, he has also earned offers from Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Just a few spots behind Dobson in the 247Sports rankings is wide receiver Monshun Sales, who also announced an OU offer.
Sales, from Indiana, is the No. 2 wideout prospect in the 2027 class, per 247Sports, and is listed at 6-5 and 195 pounds. Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss have also offered him.
Another 4-star prospect in 2027, Gus Corsair, got an OU offer.
An offensive lineman from Hays, KS, Corsair is 6-3 and 284 pounds. He is from the same town as current Sooners tight end Jaren Kanak. Other schools that have offered Corsair include Florida State, Tennessee and Kansas State.
Kamauri Whitfield, a 3-star defensive back from Florida, announced an offer, too.
Whitfield is ranked as the No. 46 cornerback in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports. He has earned offers from Florida, Missouri and North Carolina.
Finally, the Sooners offered a player from overseas in Niko Kampas.
Kampas, an offensive tackle, plays at the NFL Academy in London. He is listed at 6-7 and 270 pounds.
Though Kampas is unranked by all major recruiting services, he has collected offers from Florida State, Boston College and UConn.