Commitment Watch: 2022 WR Talyn Shettron heavily considering Oklahoma

This Saturday is a significant date for the Sooners, and that's not solely because of their pivotal road date with TCU.

They'll also find out whether elite 2022 wideout Talyn Shettron is Norman-bound, as the Edmond native is set to announce his commitment. Many expect the 6-foot-3, 185-pound high school junior to choose the Sooners. He announced the decision date via Twitter earlier this week.

Oklahoma State was the first FBS program to issue an offer to Shettron, but in a previous interview with SI Sooners, he expressed the most striking interest in Oklahoma and Notre Dame. Texas, Auburn, and Miami are among the slew of additional programs with interest in the Santa Fe standout.

“I’m gonna go to wherever school I have the best opportunity to compete and win a championship, and eventually get to the NFL,” Shettron told SI Sooners in June. “Whatever school does that for me, that’s where I’m going.”

Shettron's skill set is reminiscent of a young Ceedee Lamb; his outstanding size, speed and ball skills have made him one of the most coveted prospects in the 2022 cycle. The collegiate ceiling is sky-high for Shettron, as his relatively slight frame leaves plenty of room to add muscle.

247Sports' composite metric ranks Shettron as the No. 54 overall prospect in the class, and No. 8 among wideouts. The Sooners already have verbal pledges from two of 2022's top pass-catchers in Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson. And if Shettron indeed chooses Oklahoma, the Sooners will no doubt push even harder to snag Tulsa-area ATH Gentry Williams, the top overall in-state prospect. Williams and Shettron have developed a fast friendship, and one's decision could significantly impact the other's.

