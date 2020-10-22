SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Commitment Watch: 2022 WR Talyn Shettron heavily considering Oklahoma

Parker Thune

This Saturday is a significant date for the Sooners, and that's not solely because of their pivotal road date with TCU.

They'll also find out whether elite 2022 wideout Talyn Shettron is Norman-bound, as the Edmond native is set to announce his commitment. Many expect the 6-foot-3, 185-pound high school junior to choose the Sooners. He announced the decision date via Twitter earlier this week.

Oklahoma State was the first FBS program to issue an offer to Shettron, but in a previous interview with SI Sooners, he expressed the most striking interest in Oklahoma and Notre Dame. Texas, Auburn, and Miami are among the slew of additional programs with interest in the Santa Fe standout.

“I’m gonna go to wherever school I have the best opportunity to compete and win a championship, and eventually get to the NFL,” Shettron told SI Sooners in June. “Whatever school does that for me, that’s where I’m going.”

Shettron's skill set is reminiscent of a young Ceedee Lamb; his outstanding size, speed and ball skills have made him one of the most coveted prospects in the 2022 cycle. The collegiate ceiling is sky-high for Shettron, as his relatively slight frame leaves plenty of room to add muscle.

247Sports' composite metric ranks Shettron as the No. 54 overall prospect in the class, and No. 8 among wideouts. The Sooners already have verbal pledges from two of 2022's top pass-catchers in Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson. And if Shettron indeed chooses Oklahoma, the Sooners will no doubt push even harder to snag Tulsa-area ATH Gentry Williams, the top overall in-state prospect. Williams and Shettron have developed a fast friendship, and one's decision could significantly impact the other's.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sooners picked to finish 7th; Taylor Robertson earns preseason All-Big 12 accolades

OU's Taylor Robertson earns preseason All-Big 12 accolades

Kemper Ball

OL Stacey Wilkins no longer listed on Sooners' roster

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle has been removed from Oklahoma Sooners' online player database

Parker Thune

Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington was born in the CFP, then grew up in the Red River Rivalry

After his performances against LSU and Texas, Oklahoma Sooners coaches put their trust in DB Woodi Washington

John. E. Hoover

Bottom line for OU-TCU: Expect another intense fourth quarter

Oklahoma Sooners expect another intense game with TCU Horned Frogs

John. E. Hoover

by

Jaymou

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 22

Sports Illustrated podcast on the Oklahoma Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Redshirt junior Zacchaeus McKinney has appeared in just one game for Sooners; was a 3-star recruit in class of 2017 out of Weatherford, Texas

Parker Thune

Alex Grinch, Oklahoma defense approaching TCU game with "immense respect"

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator says he watches TCU's defensive film each Sunday, calls Gary Patterson "one of the best in the game"

Parker Thune

Sooners get 'Bama — in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Oklahoma Sooners take on Alabama Crimson Tide in Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge

John. E. Hoover

Sooners excited to welcome Chris Murray to the fold in the trenches

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman, formerly of UCLA Bruins, is eligible for Saturday's game vs. TCU after winning eligibility appeal

Parker Thune

OU golf heats up for third-place finish in Big 12 fall finale

Oklahoma Sooners finish strong in Big 12 fall finale

Kemper Ball