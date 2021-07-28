Texas A&M Regents Have a Change of Heart

At Wednesday's emergency meeting, the Aggies' board of regents says they'll vote yes on adding Oklahoma and Texas into the Southeastern Conference.

Texas A&M has apparently, and predictably, had a change of heart.

The A&M Board of Regents staged an emergency meeting on Wednesday and when the meeting finished, the announcement was made that the Aggies will vote to admit Oklahoma and Texas as members of the Southeastern Conference.

That’s a departure from what Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork told media gathered for SEC Media Days last week, when he explicitly stated that A&M wants to be the only Texas school in the SEC.

Afterward, the board made an announcement.

“The board concluded that this expansion will enhance the long-term value of the SEC to student athletes and all of the institutions they represent — including Texas A&M.”

After Bjork's comments last week, it was widely presumed that Texas A&M would try to convince other SEC schools to block the Longhorns and possibly the Sooners. Instead, it now seems imminent that not only will the SEC vote to let them in, but the vote will likely be unanimous.

OU and Texas already applied for membership into the SEC earlier this week. They both could announce their future plans at emergency meetings of their respective Boards of Regents on Friday morning.

