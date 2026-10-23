Three Oklahoma Players Who Need Big Performances Against Mississippi State

Oklahoma’s first trip to Starkville will be marred by injury.

OU’s offensive line is banged up, though there is hope Michael Fasusi can make his 2026 SEC debut, and questions still surround Mississippi State starting quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Both teams need a win Saturday to try and take back momentum for the second half of the season, but these three Sooners need a big day to help get Brent Venables’ team back in the win column.

CB Courtland Guillory

Regardless of if the Bulldogs are rolling with Taylor or have to turn to backup Parker Puckett, they’ll want to get the ball in the hands of receiver Anthony Evans III.

The entire OU secondary will have to be on the lookout for Evans, but Courtland Guillory could prove to be the difference. His first-career interception came against Texas, and three snaps later, kicker Tate Sandell walked the Longhorns off at the Cotton Bowl.

The Sooner defense needs to find the end zone to support their offense, and Guillory could be the one to deliver the big play as the Bulldogs look to funnel the football to their star pass catcher.

DE Taylor Wein

If Taylor is able to play, Oklahoma’s defensive line will have to contain the playmaker — even if he isn’t playing at 100%.

Taylor Wein stressed that the defensive line needed to be better at containing the bootleg game last week against Kentucky, and he could lead by example by helping the line repel Taylor with discliplined rushing lanes.

Wein could play his part in making the Bulldogs one-dimensional by getting to the quarterback and dropping them behind the chains, too, which would allow Venables to bring a plethora of exotic pressure packages at the young quarterback.

P Jacob Ulrich

Even if the offense finds a way to build on its first half showing against Kentucky, punter Jacob Ulrich will need to have an excellent outing.

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby loves to attack vertically downfield. If the Bulldogs are on the right side of the field position battle, Lebby will be able to dial up deep shots near midfield on early-down situations.

If Ulrich can pin the Bulldogs deep, however, Lebby might shy away from some of his passing plays that take longer to develop downfield out of respect for Oklahoma’s defensive front deep in Mississippi State territory.

Ulrich can’t afford any shanks in Starkville.

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