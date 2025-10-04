Three Quick Takeaways From No. 5 Oklahoma's Win Over Kent State
NORMAN — Finally, Texas week is here.
The Sooners closed the book on their non-conference slate with a 44-0 demolition of Kent State on Saturday.
Backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. ensured No. 5 Oklahoma would roll into the Cotton Bowl unbeaten next weekend to take on a Longhorns team reeling from a loss to Florida.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s win over the Golden Flashes.
Hawkins Shakes Off Slow Start
Hawkins is calm, cool and collected off the field, but he took a couple of series to settle in.
He started 2-for-4, with a pair of bad overthrows to Keontez Lewis and Ivan Carreon.
The sophomore kicked things into gear on the offense’s third possession, however. He went 4-for-4 for 56 yards and a score.
That drive started a run of nine-straight completions for Hawkins, and he ended the first half 11-for-15 through the air.
The finish to the game was far from perfect.
Hawkins tried to throw off-platform too often in the second half, and as a result, he finished by connecting on 14-of-24 passes for 162 yards, but he did throw for three scores.
Hawkins also added 27 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.
Ott Shows Signs of Life
The usage of running back Jaydn Ott through the first month of the season was perplexing.
But it seems the Cal transfer made the most of OU’s bye week.
He got into the game in the second quarter and looked the best he has all year by far.
Entering the contest against Kent State, Ott had tallied nine touches for 17 yards.
He ran for 37 yards in the second quarter alone, adding 10 receiving yards on two catches.
Ott finished with 11 rushes for 49 yards and the pair of catches, but he worked his way up to second on the running back depth chart before Texas, which is a positive sign.
The Streak is Broken
Oklahoma’s turnover drought is mercifully over.
Until R Mason Thomas came up with a strip sack early in the third quarter, the Sooners were the only team in the FBS yet to force a turnover.
Thomas ripped the ball from Kent State quarterback Devin Kargman on the Golden Flashes’ 4-yard line, and OU defensive tackle Gracen Halton was there to scoop the ball up and carry it into the end zone.
Forcing a turnover was the last box OU’s defense needed to check off after an outstanding start to the 2025 season.
Even with a large rotation, the Sooners were lights out again on Saturday.
Safety Jaydan Hardy pulled in an interception to double the turnover tally, and OU allowed just 135 yards of total offense and 17 rushing yards.
Oklahoma’s disruptive front finished the game with 13 tackles for loss and five sacks, and Thomas and David Stone led all Sooners with six tackles each.