AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Thune's Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the Week in Sooner Recruiting

Parker Thune

It's a safe bet that Lincoln Riley has a pair of emoji eyes in his Twitter drafts.

Admittedly, it was another light week on the recruiting trail for Oklahoma, but the week ahead could bring a bombshell or two. We'll get to that in a bit.

However, let's start with this past week's biggest development: Caleb Williams' decision date is set. The five-star quarterback will choose between Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland on July 4. If Oklahoma can land Williams, the implications could be massive, as there's a number of elite prospects that should follow Williams wherever he goes. The most prominent of those individuals is five-star OL Tristan Leigh, but he's hardly the only one.

Meanwhile, five-star IMG Academy offensive tackle J.C. Latham chose Alabama on Friday afternoon, spurning the advances of LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Not long afterward, Tulsa Union phenom A.J. Green committed to Arkansas as a running back; the Sooners had recruited Green as a corner. Then the Sooners also lost out on four-star wideout Troy Franklin, who committed to Oregon. Talk about a series of unfortunate events.

To my knowledge, the Sooners only extended one offer this past week. Class of 2022 standout Dayne Shor, who like Latham is an IMG offensive lineman, was the recipient. 

I had a great chat earlier in the week with 2022 WR Talyn Shettron of Edmond Santa Fe, who's the top prep pass-catcher in the state. I'd imagine the Sooners make it a priority to secure commitments from both Shettron and Gentry Williams, who are far and away the state's finest 2022 recruits. I'll have a profile on Shettron posted later this afternoon.

Now we come to the juicy news: Four-star DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge tweeted that he'll commit this coming Wednesday. I have it on good authority that the 6-foot-7, 260-pound behemoth from Portland will pick either Oklahoma or Stanford. Keep reading to find out which school I believe he'll select.

caleb pic
2021 five-star QB Caleb Williams.

Parker's Prospect Projections tracks all of my official predictions for where the 2021 Sooner targets will land.

Current Success Rate: 1.000 (4-for-4)

EXISTING PROJECTIONS

S Daymon David (Reisterstown, MD)

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/4 ↔️

Status: Uncommitted

WR Mario Williams (Plant City, FL)

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/12 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

LB Clayton Smith (Texarkana, TX)

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

LB Ian Jackson (Prattville, AL)

Projection: Alabama, 5/26 ✅

Status: Committed to Alabama, 5/28

ATH Raheim Sanders (Rockledge, FL)

Projection: Arkansas, 6/7 ✅

Status: Committed to Arkansas, 6/8

NEW PROJECTIONS

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (Portland, OR)

Projection: Oklahoma

Status: Scheduled to commit, 6/17

Screen Shot 2020-05-14 at 8.47.57 PM
Four-star DE and 2021 Sooner target Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (photo via Hudl).

Tantalizing Tweets tracks the most intriguing Twitter activity from Sooner commits and targets.

Here's Caleb Williams tossing the football with current Sooner Joseph Wete:

And here's Rawlins-Kibonge feeding the hype machine:

Four-star wideout Jalil Farooq gives Sooner Nation reason for optimism with this retweet:

And Sooner commit Mario Williams retweeted this tweet from 2021 DE Bryce Langston, who has an offer from Oklahoma on the table:

Keep up to date with SI Sooners for my conversation with Shettron, another update from Caleb Williams, and the immediate reaction to Rawlins-Kibonge's commitment on Wednesday.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could potential of cancelled games in 2020 affect College Football Playoff conversation?

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director and CFP committee member Joe Castiglione addresses concerns in Wednesday presser

Parker Thune

The Jacobe Johnson Chronicles: Mustang prep star reacts to EYBL cancellation

Elite 2023 two-sport star and Oklahoma Sooners recruiting target also says he "hasn't really worried about" his recruitment lately

Parker Thune

Sooners baseball coach Skip Johnson has high praise for Cade Cavalli

22nd overall pick in 2020 MLB draft earns rave reviews from his college manager, who says "I’ve been around a bunch of big leaguers... he throws as easy as any of those guys"

Parker Thune

T-Row and Joe: How much would it cost to test entire athletic department for COVID-19?

Oklahoma AD addresses possible financial burden of testing all student-athletes, coaches, and staffers for coronavirus

Parker Thune

2020 Position Preview: Linebacker

2020 Oklahoma Sooners Position Preview: DaShaun White, Caleb Kelly lead deep linebacker room despite Kenneth Murray's departure

John. E. Hoover

Four Sooners selected in abbreviated 2020 MLB draft

Levi Prater (3rd round), Brady Lindsly (4th), Dane Acker (4th) join teammate Cade Cavalli as Oklahoma draftees

Parker Thune

June 11, 1994: Sooners knock off Georgia Tech to capture College World Series

Behind the bat of outfielder Chip Glass, Oklahoma capped incredible postseason run with rout of Georgia Tech at Rosenblatt Stadium

Parker Thune

Sooners OL Creed Humphrey named a Walter Camp preseason All-American

Shawnee product was a finalist for Rimington Trophy in 2019; elected not to enter NFL draft and return for redshirt junior season

Parker Thune

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Jordan Evans

Norman North product stayed local and blazed a path to the NFL

Parker Thune

Oklahoma RHP Cade Cavalli selected 22nd overall by Nationals

Sooners ace goes to defending World Series champions just six picks after the Cubs take Oklahoma signee Ed Howard

Parker Thune