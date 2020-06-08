Sooner Nation can now count down the days until they find out whether Caleb Williams will don the crimson and cream as a collegian.

In his latest blog entry in SI All-American’s ‘All on the Line’ series, the five-star 2021 quarterback placed a date on his decision between Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland.

“July 4 is the commitment date for me,” Williams wrote. “Coming out with a few cool things when it gets to that point, but July 4 is the day that fireworks will be shooting up into the sky with all of the commits. The guys and coaches will be going crazy and hopefully the fans go crazy, too.”

Williams had teased pending ‘fireworks’ in a tweet Sunday night, indicating that the blog ahead "was a good one.”

“July 4 is the date and I'm very excited, he continued. “I can't wait. I've got a lot planned coming up in this next month. Three weeks and five days, now. A lot planned, ready to go. Ready to do it.”

Williams’ commitment will come exactly one week prior to Khyree Jackson’s decision, so the Sooners could potentially see two elite commits within the span of a single week.

Though the Sooners are widely considered the frontrunner to land Williams, Maryland has re-inserted itself into the race due in large part to its proximity to Williams’ home in Washington, D.C. In the midst of nationwide racial tensions, Williams’ father expressed last week that he doesn’t want his son going to school far from home if the environment proves unsafe.

Meanwhile, LSU, the defending national champion, has continued a fervent pursuit of Williams even after landing a commitment from four-star QB Garrett Nussmeier.

