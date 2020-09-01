Top 25 Players in Big 12 History, No. 6: Michael Crabtree

As the Big 12 Conference ramps up its 25th football season, it’s a good time to look back through the league’s illustrious history and identify the best football players ever to suit up.

It was a daunting task to rank players from 14 schools over 24 seasons. Some schools, of course, didn’t participate in all 24 years.

Rather than select an all-time All-Big 12 team — we’ll endeavor to pull that off after the 25th season has concluded — publishers from SI affiliates who currently cover the Big 12 were asked to vote on their top 25 players.

Players were judged on both their college careers and their professional football exploits. National awards, championships and individual achievement were all considered.

In all, nearly 50 players received votes. Only 10 players were unanimous selections.

With that, the countdown continues with No. 6 — our second Texas Tech Red Raider:

- - - - -

In a conference replete with elite wide receivers, nobody produced like Michael Crabtree.

Michael Crabtree Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In only two seasons at Texas Tech, Crabtree caught every pass — OK, statistically, he caught 231 — for 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns. The Dallas Carter product also won the Bilenikoff Award twice after the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

As a redshirt freshman, Crabtree caught 134 passes for 1,962 yards and 22 touchdowns, and then as a sophomore he grabbed another 97 receptions for 1,165 yards and 19 TDs.

Crabtree was a two-time All-American, won the Paul Warfield Award and is one of just five Tech players to ever earn unanimous first-team All-American accolades.

After declaring early for the NFL Draft, Crabtree was selected 10th overall in the first round by San Francisco in 2009.

Crabtree put up just human numbers in his first 12 pro seasons with the 49ers, Raiders, Ravens and Cardinals: 637 catches for 7,499 yards and 54 touchdowns. He played in just two games with the Cardinals last year before the team released him, and he’s still trying to get on a roster for 2020.

His career includes two 1,000-yard seasons (2012 with San Francisco, 2016 with Oakland), and at least 600 yards receiving in nine different seasons.

According to Spotrac, Crabtree’s career NFL earnings have exceeded $64 million, including nearly $16 million in signing bonuses.

