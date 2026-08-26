Trell Harris' Attention to Detail has the Transfer WR Ready to Boost Oklahoma's Offense

NORMAN — Oklahoma is ready to unleash new receiver Trell Harris.

The Virginia transfer earned Third Team All-ACC honors a year ago, though he wasn’t able to put his skill set on full display in OU’s Spring Game.

He missed spring practice after undergoing a cleanup procedure, but he’s knocking off the rust in Fall Camp.

Quarterback John Mateer worked hard to build chemistry with his new target throughout the offseason, but there was always faith that Harris would be able to pick up right where he left off.

Fellow receiver Elijah Thomas praised Keontez Lewis for his workmanlike approach a year ago — a role that Harris has stepped into this year.

“Keontez, he was a route technician, the way he studies and everything,” Thomas said on Tuesday. “It’s like, he left, and Trell came in, nothing changed.”

The members of Oklahoma’s secondary who have to battle with Harris every day in practice are excited to see him turned loose on an opponent come Sept. 4.

“He takes route-running as an art, and not many receivers are doing that right now, I would say,” junior cornerback Eli Bowen said. “They're just doing raw athleticism, speed and whatnot, but he's really crafty. He changes pace really well and he's just a veteran guy who knows how to create space.”

Harris has worked his way up the food chain in college football after a pair of moves in the transfer portal.

He caught 39 passes for 535 yards and two scores in two seasons at Kent State in 2022 and 2023 before battling through injury to haul in 15 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in four contests for Virginia in 2024.

Last year, he broke out for the Cavaliers.

He caught 59 passes for 847 yards and five scores, and the Sooners believe his veteran presence on the outside will pair perfectly with Isaiah Sategna to give Mateer a pair of explosive weapons to work with this fall.

“He's a very polished receiver. He understands the game, the details, how to use his body,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “As an older guy. He's got a stronger body. Just natural strength at the top of routes. Knows how to manipulate coverage and leverage where the soft spots are. And then he's done a really good job.”

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