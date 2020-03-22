Former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon will finish his college football career essentially where he started it: at Ohio State.

Sermon posted a tweet on Sunday afternoon of himself posing in an Ohio State Buckeyes uniform in front of some fireworks with simply a location pin icon emoji.

Sermon’s second collegiate game was at Ohio State in 2017, a 31-16 Oklahoma victory in which he rushed for 62 yards and caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield.

“It’s kind of crazy to look back and believe that the place where I scored my first touchdown is where I’m going to be spending my final year of college football,” Sermon told Lettermen Row on Sunday morning. “I’m excited for this opportunity, I’m excited to just be with the team and I’m excited to connect with the guys.”

“I just believe it’s the best situation for me,” Sermon said. “I know that I have the opportunity to play there considering the depth, and I had a relationship with [running backs coach Tony] Alford during my recruiting process coming out of high school. He was a great guy then, and I just feel like I connected well with him. I know I’m going to have to go in and compete for the job, but I feel like it’s the best situation for me to go into now.”

Sermon announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on March 14, just one day after SoonerScoop.com broke the news that he intended to leave.

The 6-foot, 221-pound Sermon, a graduate transfer from Marietta, Georgia, rushed for 2,076 yards in his three seasons at OU, including 744 as a true freshman and 947 as a sophomore. Sermon apparently fell out of favor over the second half of the 2019 season, however. He carried the ball just nine times in a four-game stretch before suffering a season-ending knee injury and missing the final five games.

He finished the year with 385 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries. He also caught 36 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns during his career.

In Columbus, Sermon could be the Buckeyes’ starter right away. J.K. Dobbins left for the NFL, and Master Teague suffered an Achilles’ injury this spring. The rest of Ohio State’s depth chart at the position has combined for zero career college starts.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.