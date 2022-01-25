Two Oklahoma Commits Land on the Final SI99

Gentry Williams and Nick Evers were rated amongst the 99 best players in the 2022 recruiting class by Sports Illustrated All-American.

As National Signing Day approaches, Sports Illustrated All-American has published the final SI99 rankings for the 2022 recruiting class.

A pair of Oklahoma commits made it into the group, as plenty of OU targets and former commits also litter the rankings of the top 99 players in the country.

Sooner defensive back commit Gentry Williams was the highest ranked OU commit, landing at No. 76 on the list. Just behind him was quarterback Nick Evers, who joined Oklahoma’s class after Jeff Lebby was named the offensive coordinator, checking in two spots behind Williams at No. 78.

Two more OU targets remain uncommitted in the SI99, and both would bring much needed help to Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line.

Arlington, TX, offensive lineman Devon Campbell was ranked at No. 13 on the list, as Campbell is expected to choose between Bedenbaugh’s Sooners and the Texas Longhorns on Signing Day on Feb. 2.

Josh Connerly, an offensive tackle from Seattle, was rated the 43rd overall player in the country. Connerly visited Oklahoma on Jan. 15, and he’s expected to choose between the Sooners, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and USC on Signing Day.

Unfortunately for Oklahoma fans, there are plenty of other names the Sooners are familiar with, but they’ll all be plying their trade elsewhere in college.

Wide receiver Luther Burden, who decommitted from OU and opted to join Missouri’s class, was ranked at No. 4 on the SI99.

Close behind him rounding up the top 10 was defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, who flipped his commitment to Texas A&M after all of the staff changes on the defensive side of the ball. Brownlow-Dindy was hailed as a program changing recruit defensively for the Sooners, and he finished as the No. 9-ranked player in the nation.

All purpose playmaker Raleek Brown flipped his commitment from OU to USC, following former head coach Lincoln Riley, and the running back was rated the No. 31 player in the country.

OU’s final former commitment in the SI99 was Talyn Shettron, who flipped his commitment to Oklahoma State after he was given the opportunity to play college football with his brother. The Edmond Santa Fe product was ranked the 60th best player in the country, and he was one of two in-state stars who made the SI99 but won’t be attending Oklahoma.

Owasso High School defensive lineman Chris McClellan rounded out the Oklahoma flavor in the rankings, as the Florida commit slid in at 97th in the country.

The Sooners ranked second in the Big 12 in representation on the SI99, well behind Texas’ five commitments on the list. OU finished ahead of Oklahoma State, who had just Shettron, and no other Big 12 school landed a member of the SI99, furthering the gap between the SEC and the Big 12 on the recruiting trail.

Still, OU’s 2022 class has to be considered a major success after all the work Brent Venables and Co. put in to keep the bulk of the group together after the stunning coaching change just before bowl season.

Oklahoma appears to be poised to rebound in a big way in 2023, as the Sooners just landed the commitment of the top quarterback in Texas, Jackson Arnold. Arnold is the third commit in OU’s 2023 class, joining talented receiver DeAndre Moore and Durango, CO, offensive lineman Joshua Bates.

