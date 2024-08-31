All Sooners

Two Oklahoma Offensive Starters Exit Game With Apparent Injuries

Jalil Farooq missed all of the Sooners' spring practices with a fractured foot.

Nov 4, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) can't hang on to the ball beside Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports / Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports
Two Oklahoma offensive starters were sent to the locker room with apparent injuries during the first quarter of the Sooners' home-opener against Temple on Friday night.

Starting center Branson Hickman and wide receiver Jalil Farooq exited the field Friday night.

It appeared Hickman was experiencing pain in his right ankle. He was assisted to the sideline but walked mostly under his own power before heading to the locker room.

Geirean Hatchett slid over from his post at guard to take Hickman's place and Spencer Brown entered the game at right tackle, while starting right tackle Michael Tarquin moved back to the left side and left tackle Jacob Sexton moved inside to left guard.

Hickman transferred to OU this summer after starting for three years at SMU. He was included on the preseason Rimington Award watch list for the best center in college football.

Farooq limped off the field and appeared to experience pain in his left leg before he left the field and went into the locker room.

Farooq was inactive during spring camp while recovering from a fractured left foot.

Farooqm a senior from Lanham, MD, had 86 career catches for 1,229 yards and seven touchdowns going into Friday. He caught a 47-yard pass from Jackson Arnold on the second play of the game against the Owls.

