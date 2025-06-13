WATCH: Oklahoma DL Prospect Jalen Brewster Interview
Class of 2027 defensive line prospect Jalen Brewster has received 30 offers thus far, and on Friday, he went to camp in Norman.
Brewster, a 5-star recruit per On3, is the No. 8 overall player in the 2027 class. He was one of many highly ranked prospects to compete at the Brent Venables Football Camp on Friday.
“I feel like I did good,” Brewster said. “I feel like I got better. (Defensive tackles) coach (Todd) Bates and all the coaches knew how to coach very well."
Brewster has previously attended camps at Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M. Oklahoma became the first SEC program to offer him on Jan. 7, and Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia followed suit later in January.
Friday's camp was the fourth and final elite camp of the 2025 Brent Venables Football Camp cycle. The Sooners open the 2025 season at home against Illinois State on Aug. 30.