Where Could Oklahoma Edge Rusher R Mason Thomas Land in NFL Draft?

After four efficient years in Norman, edge rusher R Mason Thomas is Oklahoma’s top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thomas, along with nine other outgoing Sooners, participated at the annual NFL Scouting Combine last week, hoping to impress NFL scouts and executives two months before draft day. There, Thomas ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash.

Per Pro Football Focus, Thomas is the No. 47 prospect for the NFL Draft, meaning he will likely be selected late in the first round or in the second round.

Here are a few potential landing spots for Thomas:

Seattle Seahawks

Why not start with the defending Super Bowl champions?

Seattle could be in the market for a new edge rusher, as Boye Mafe is set to become a free agent. The Seahawks hold the No. 32 pick in the draft, and they could use that selection to bolster their already-vaunted defense.

With three cornerbacks likely on the move, it’s possible that Seattle opts to solidify its secondary instead.

But considering Thomas’ motor and proven production — 22 tackles for loss over the last two seasons — the Seahawks could make their scary defense even more frightening.

New England Patriots

Thomas isn’t ranked as highly as Texas Tech’s David Bailey or Miami standout edge rushers Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr., as all three of them will likely be snatched in the first half of the first round.

The good news about that? Thomas will likely be chosen by a better squad if he goes in the late first round.

New England is another team to keep an eye on.

The Patriots, who fell to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, could use another promising edge rusher to play alongside veteran outside linebacker Harold Landry, as K’Lavon Chaisson’s contract will expire this offseason.

New England’s scoring defense ranked fourth in the NFL in 2025, averaging only 18.8 points per game. Adding Thomas to the mix would fill a position of need and further strengthen the Pats’ defense.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are already young on the edges.

Carolina drafted Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton and Ole Miss’ Princely Umanmielen in the 2025 NFL Draft. Scourton tied for the team lead with five sacks as a rookie, while Umanmielen had a more modest first professional season.

Carolina owns the No. 51 pick in the NFL Draft, and if Thomas hasn’t been selected at that point, drafting him could be a steal for the Panthers. Scourton was a promising rookie, and anybody that has watched Thomas over the last two years likely expects him to be similarly effective as a pro.

Dallas Cowboys

It’s not a secret that the Cowboys need help just about everywhere on their defense.

Dallas allowed a league-worst 30.1 points per game in 2025, and the Cowboys ranked 30th in total defense (377 yards allowed per game). And after they traded superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons last year, they could desperately use an up-and-coming defensive end or outside linebacker.

Thomas’ fit with Dallas is contingent on what the Cowboys do in the first round. They own the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning they likely won’t reach for Thomas at those spots.

But if Thomas goes unselected on Day 1, the Cowboys could trade into the second round to get him on Day 2 — assuming they don’t take someone like Bain, Bailey or Mesidor in the first round.