Why Transfer DL Bishop Thomas Has 'Fit in Well' at Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s defensive line was among the nation’s best in 2025, and Bishop Thomas believes that he can be the unit’s next breakout star.

Thomas is a defensive tackle who transferred to OU from Georgia State in January.

With David Stone and Jayden Jackson both returning in 2026, the Sooners are expected to be similarly stout on their defensive front. But now that Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams are out of eligibility, Thomas could be another key piece on the line.

“I can’t wait to play with these guys,” Thomas said. “Even outside of football, we’re well-connected. It’s a real brotherhood. So when we get the pads on, we just know it’s us going to war against the other team. I just can’t wait to do that with my brothers.”

Thomas’ path to Norman has been unique and, at times, difficult.

The defensive tackle was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2022, per Rivals, and he chose Florida State over offers from Texas, Tennessee, Oregon and Penn State. Thomas lasted only one season in Tallahassee, though, and played in only two games for the Seminoles before transferring to Colorado.

Thomas played in nine games for the Buffaloes in 2023 before being dismissed from the program during the subsequent offseason. He then transferred to Georgia State with much to prove — and his time in Atlanta was not wasted.

Thomas played sparingly for the Panthers in 2024 before breaking out in 2025. In his second and final year with the program, he registered 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Now, he has another chance to play at the Power Four level. Thomas believes that his tumultuous last four years have helped him grow mentally, thus leading to more on-field production.

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“It became a ‘want to,’” Thomas said. “I had to stop questioning myself. You just have to go out there and play football.”

Because Thomas played at three schools before entering the portal again in 2025, OU coach Brent Venables had to conduct some tests to see what kind of player and person the Sooners would get.

And per Venables, Thomas passed those tests with flying colors.

“He was just very open and honest and transparent,” Venables said. “Just a lot of growing and maturing and figuring out what he wants. His back is against the wall, he knows that. He's been fantastic since he's been here. He's developed a lot of really good habits, and he's got great focus.”

Venables also sees similarities between Thomas and Halton. Though the two defensive tackles never overlapped in Norman, the coach likened their play styles to each other.

“He's got some of those traits with his quickness, his ability to stay on his feet,” Venables said.

As Venables said, Thomas’ back is against the wall. The defensive lineman has climbed back to the highest level of college football, and he doesn’t want to squander his opportunity.

But now that he’s surrounded by Stone, Jackson and several other veterans on Oklahoma’s defense, Thomas is confident that he’ll flourish in Norman.

“I’ve fit in well because they’ve embraced me like a brother,” Thomas said. “It feels like I have been here for years.”

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.