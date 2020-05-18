The Sooners won the day on the recruiting trail Friday, as they added five-star wideout Mario Williams and four-star linebacker Clayton Smith.

Now the attention turns all the more toward Oklahoma's recruitment of Caleb Williams.

All signs seem to point toward a future in crimson for the Washington, D.C. gunslinger, especially given the fact that he's expressed significant interest in playing with both Mario Williams and Smith. However, in the twelfth installment of his 'All on the Line' blog series via SI All-American, Williams seemed to caution against drawing premature conclusions.

"I'm focusing on the little things with these three schools because everybody can see the big things," he wrote. "I'm focused on the little things that are best for me and my family."

However, Williams did retweet a photo from the Quarterback Factory's account on Sunday, in which he's pictured wearing a camouflage shirt with the Sooners' logo stamped on the chest.

"I have been still doing my thing, recruiting-wise," Williams wrote. "[I've] been talking to Emeka Egbuka a lot. Very good player, real smooth. I've been recruiting him really hard, making sure he goes with me. Tristan Leigh is one of my good friends, one of my good buddies... I'm recruiting him to come be my left tackle and protect my backside."

Egbuka, a five-star 2021 wide receiver, narrowed his recruitment over the weekend. The Steilacoom, WA product named Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington to his final four. Though Ohio State is widely expected to land Egbuka, Caleb Williams' influence (plus the chance to line up opposite Mario Williams) could be enough to sway the uncommitted speedster to Norman. Time will tell.

Meanwhile, Leigh, a five-star offensive tackle, stands 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. He released his top 15 last week, and Williams' final three schools (LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma) are all on Leigh's list. He's one of Bill Bedenbaugh's top targets, and slots in as the 13th overall prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings.

