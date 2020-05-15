AllSooners
Top 2021 WR Mario Williams Commits to Oklahoma

Parker Thune

The first domino has fallen.

It's never been much of a secret that Mario Williams and Caleb Williams are as tight as any two recruits in the 2021 class. The Sooners have been hot after both players for months.

Now, the former Williams is officially headed to Norman, and it may not be long before the latter follows suit.

Mario Williams, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound wideout from Plant City, FL, announced Friday that he's committed to Oklahoma. The news closes the book on a months-long courtship that saw the Sooners outlast LSU, Alabama, Georgia, and others in the race for Williams.

He's the second 2021 wide receiver to commit to the Sooners, joining four-star prospect Cody Jackson of Richmond, TX. Williams announced his commitment shortly after head coach Lincoln Riley tweeted his trademark "eyes," all but confirming that Williams was Norman-bound.

Now Sooner Nation anxiously awaits another announcement from four-star linebacker Clayton Smith, who will make his decision today at 2:10 pm. Oklahoma is among six programs vying for a commitment from the Texarkana native.

But the biggest fish still in the sea is Caleb Williams, who has mentioned both Smith and Mario Williams by name in his 'All on the Line' blog posts. Oklahoma already looks for all the world like the landing spot for the five-star quarterback from Washington, D.C. Mario Williams' commitment, plus a potential commitment from Smith, could make his decision just a little bit easier.

One way or another, Lincoln Riley secured his most desired pass-catching target in the class of 2021. He and the Oklahoma faithful now wait with bated breath to see if Williams' decision paves the way for an avalanche of additional commitments.

Have long been a big fan of Mario's over the years. This is a special, special get. TY Hilton 2.0

