With an offer to ATH Makai Lemon, Lincoln Riley is in pursuit of elite QB/WR teammates

Lemon's quarterback at Los Alamitos is Malachi Nelson, who got an offer from OU last month
Lincoln Riley always has an eye on the future.

With the top quarterback prospect in the nation in two of the last three recruiting classes already in his pocket and a recent haul of receivers that would rival any in college football recruiting history, Riley has turned his attention to the class of 2023.

A month ago, Riley offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos, CA.

Now Riley and assistant head coach Dennis Simmons have offered Nelson’s top receiving target at Los Alamitos in wide receiver/athlete prospect Makai Lemon.

Lemon is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver with offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and Utah — and now Oklahoma. He also recently visited Clemson.

As a freshman at La Mirada in 2019, Lemon caught 57 passes for 784 yards and five touchdowns (he also had four interceptions on defense). Lemon transferred to Los Alamitos in March 2020 but California didn’t play due to the pandemic.

Lemon is a 4-star prospect, per 247 Sports. He has explosive speed and exceptional footwork, which stands out when he runs routes. His instinct, reaction and change of direction also make him an enticing prospect on defense.

