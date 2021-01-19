Oklahoma recruiting roundup: Led by a QB, here comes the Class of 2023

OU's coaching staff sent out a wave of scholarship offers this week, including a pair of offers to two elite prospects who would bolster Lincoln Riley's explosive offense

The Oklahoma coaching staff had a busy week on the recruiting trail, doling out offers to members of the next two recruiting classes. Here are five offers the Sooners issued this past week:

Malachai Nelson Line Six Football Club via Twitter

Malachi Nelson: QB, Class of 2023

Lincoln Riley has offered his first quarterback of the 2023 class in pro-style prospect Malachi Nelson. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound signal caller is from Los Alamitos High School in California and already holds offers from the nation’s elite, including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Texas, among other.

Rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports, the rising junior has a big arm and has displayed the ability to extend plays with his legs and deliver the ball accurately on the run. In his freshman season, Nelson threw for 883 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Nelson also tacked on 109 rushing yards to cap off his first season as a varsity starter. California didn't have a high school football season in 2020.

Nelson is currently touted as the No. 6-ranked player in the country by 247 Sports.

Jalen Hale Jalen Hale via Twitter (used with permission)

Jalen Hale: WR, Class of 2023

After offering Nelson, Riley and his coaching staff offered a potential weapon in wide receiver Jalen Hale. Currently rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports, Hale is the No. 60-ranked player in the country.

Hale can do a little bit of everything. He’s dynamic in the open field, excels at tracking and high-pointing the football and is physical route runner who was able to overpower corners last season. The 6-3, 175-pound playmaker caught 39 passes for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns in his sophomore season for Longview High School in Texas.

Oklahoma is just the latest program to join the pursuit of Hale, as they will have to fend off Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Kansas and others.

Luke Hasz: TE/Edge, Class of 2023

The Oklahoma coaching staff won’t have to travel far to recruit Luke Hasz, as he plays his high school ball for the Bixby Spartans in OU’s back yard.

Hasz saw action on both sides of the ball, but made his name catching passes for the Spartans. Utilizing his 6-4, 218-pound frame, Hasz reeled in 703 yards and nine touchdowns on just 32 receptions in the 2020 high school season.

The Sooners are Hasz’s third Power 5 offer, following Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Jaray Bledsoe: DL, Class of 2022

Jaray Bledsoe is a 6-4, 240-pound defensive tackle prospect from Bremond, TX. Bledsoe’s blend of power and athleticism helped him terrorize backfields all season long, totaling 17 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2020. His athletic ability also allows him to play running back for Bremond, where he rushed for 1,259 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.

The Sooners are Bledsoe’s third offer, joining the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears in their pursuit of the defensive stalwart.

David Hicks: DL, Class of 2023

Calvin Thibodeaux looks to build his defensive line, offering David Hicks out of Morton Ranch High School in Katy, TX. Sliding both inside and out across the line, Hicks’ high motor helped him register 52 tackles in 2020, including 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

The 6-3, 245-pound prospect will have plenty of choices to play college football, already receiving offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, TCU, Colorado, Baylor, Arizona State and SMU.